England crowned Euro 2022 Champions after 2-1 win over Germany
August 01
13:22 2022
LONDON: England made history on Sunday as Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal against Germany won them the Euro 2022 trophy with a score of 2-1 at the Wembley stadium.

It is the first time since 1966 that England won an international trophy.
In front of more than 87,000 people crowd England sealed the title for them thanks to the extra time goal from Chloe Kelly. Germany fought hard and it was a great showing from both sides but England was able to convert its chances and that’s what really made the difference in the final. Germany lost their top scorer Alexandra Popp in the competition before the kick-off of the final due to an injury.

The first half went goalless as both sides failed to convert the given chances but the game was still pretty entertaining. The first major chance came from Germany in the 25th minute from a corner.

The sloppy English defence wasn’t able to clear out the ball from the corner and it needed a double-save from the goalkeeper Mary Earps.

England striker Ellen White had the chance to put England in lead in the 38th minute as the hosts caught the German defence off-guard. White’s strike just went a little over the bar. The match remained deadlocked in the first half with great chances from both sides but no conversions.

The first goal of the game finally came through in the 62nd minute. Keira Walsh put an excellent lofted through ball over the German defence which landed straight into the feet of Ella Toone. The English striker who was substituted not long ago showed her class with a sublime finish. A great lofted strike by Toone put the ball over the keeper and straight into the net.

England took the lead but it wasn’t very safe as Germany was fighting back hard. The visitors were quick to equalize. Magull yet again had the chance to score for Germany and she did not fail this time. She put in the ball from a close range to give Germany the equalizer.

The 90-minute mark ended with the score being 1-1 which meant the game went to extra time. The extra time was also well contested between both sides. Substitutions were made from either side as well giving new life to the match.

However, in the 110th minute, England substitute Chloe Kelly scored from the corner and gave England the lead yet again in the game. The corner was poorly cleared out from Germany and Kelly shot came back to her and she was quick to take the chance and turned it in for England.

An equalizer never came through from Germany this time around and Kelly’s goal made history for England as they won the Euros for the first time defeating the eight-time champions Germany. (ANI)

 

Tags
#sportsEnglandEngland WomenEngland Women ChampionshipEuro 2022 ChampionsEURO Chamionship 2022UEFA Womens Euro Championship
