England’s Joe Root completes 10,191 runs in Test cricket, surpasses Sunil Gavaskar

June 14
11:24 2022
NOTTINGHAM: England batter Joe Root completed 10191 Test cricket runs and surpassed former India batter Sunil Gavaskar’s record of 10122 runs.

Root achieved this feat on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand, here at Trent Bridge, where he smashed a total of 176 runs in England’s first innings.
With this record, the England batter jumped to the 12th spot of the most runs in Test cricket tally, surpassing Gavaskar and Pakistan’s Younis Khan. The tally is led by Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar with a massive total of 15921 runs.

Coming to the second Test, New Zealand posted a target of 554 in the first innings after being put to bat first. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell scored 190 and 106 runs respectively. For England, James Anderson scalped three wickets while Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes, and Jack Leach took two wickets each.

In return, England got bundled out at 539, with Trent Boult scalping five wickets and Michael Bracewell taking three. Coming to bat against, New Zealand ended Day 4 at 224/7 with Daryl Mitchell and Matt Henry standing unbeaten at the crease. (ANI)

