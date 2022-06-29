Enhanced streaming plans and prize money announced for the 2022 MiLC Season

Premium production will bring enhanced broadcasts to fans across YouTube, Facebook and Willow TV platforms

MiLC teams will compete for record prize money in American cricket, with the regular season starting June 25

India Post News Service

SAN FRANCISCO, CA: Minor League Cricket (MiLC) announced that fans will be able to watch all matches in the 2022 season live, with 99 multi-camera broadcasts featuring commentary to be shown across YouTube, Facebook and Willow TV platforms. Premium productions for more than 35 regular season games will include at least eight cameras, providing the best-ever coverage of a domestic cricket competition in the United States.

Select premium broadcasts will be featured on Willow TV’s linear channels; marking the first-ever time that regular season MiLC matches will have television coverage across the United States. All the season’s 197 matches will be available free to watch online on the MLC Network YouTube page and a select “Match of the Week” will be featured each week on Facebook’s Cricket Community page.

Minor League Cricket is also pleased to announce a significant increase in the championship’s prize money for the 2022 season. Already the largest purse in American cricket, teams will compete for prize money increased by 40% over the 2021 inaugural season. The championship-winning team will collect a $150,000 first prize out of a total of $350,000.

“We’re delighted to offer enhanced coverage of the Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship presented by Sunoco this summer, with every match available for fans to watch live. We’re making a significant investment to provide premium broadcasts and showcase the best domestic cricket championship in the country,” said Justin Geale, Tournament Director, MiLC. “We’re excited to see our 26 teams begin play this weekend and compete for the largest prize in American cricket over 10 weeks of exciting T20 action nationwide.”

Schedules, streaming information and team rosters can be found at www.minorleaguecricket.com.

The full press conference video can be viewed via this link. Passcode: Wt5C%Vy4

Photos and videos from the 2022 MiLC Finals can be downloaded here for media use.

2022 MILC SEASON LAUNCH PRESS CONFERENCE QUOTES

Justin Geale, Tournament Director, Minor League Cricket:

“Minor League needs to fundamentally be about the players, giving them an opportunity to play against the best cricketers, importantly on the best facilities and the best environment we can try and provide.”

“It’s a big thing we’re doing here, Minor League Cricket. We are building a defined pathway, both to theUSA National Team and Major League Cricket; and the Minor League is pivotal to this.”

“The more we can invest in facilities, getting our turf wickets better and rolling out hybrid wickets right across the country, I think that can be a game changer.”

Unmukt Chand, Captain, Silicon Valley Strikers

“With the minor league coming up it is a more professional structure, we were always lacking this in the United States, but with the Minor League in place professionalism has definitely come into the system. The people who are gaining out of it are definitely the local players, the young players who now have a pathway to go to the National Team as well as the Major League next year.”

“I think it’s a great concept that we need to have one U19 and one U21 player in the team, so it really supports the youth system going forward and that’s the way we need to go forward.”

Manny Bansi, Vice President, Toyota Logistics Services, Toyota Motor North America

“Cricket has a lot of support globally and as we continue to bring different cultures together and different skill sets, I think it’s a win-win situation not only for Toyota’s support but for all the people supporting this event.”

“As we (USA) are sharing the 2024 T20 World Cup, there is nothing better than to support such events and be part of the winning story.”

On Toyota presence at MiLC matches:

“We are really excited to show our products during these events. We will be showcasing our newly launched Tundra which we are really proud of, fully redesigned with a lot more power and versatility.”

“We would also have a cricket game booth, where fans will have the opportunity to play a virtual cricket gaming experience, and hopefully it will be nothing but sixes. That’s what we want… for our fans to be hitting sixes. There will also be great prizes for winners of these contests.”

Fred Mcconnell, Director of Marketing, Sunoco

“We have been watching the growth of cricket for many years. We have been a partner at the local level and we believe cricket has an exciting future here in the United States. We are proud to be a presenting partner [of Minor League Cricket] because this does allow us to step onto the national stage as a premier sponsor of the sport.”

“We know cricket fans are passionate and popular in our communities and among our customer base so this partnership allows us to not only promote the Sunoco brand amongst sports fan base, but it also provides a unique opportunity to provide VIP experiences for our B2B customers, as we look to grow our fuel distribution network.”

“We’re engaging a large, diverse and passionate fan base by introducing them to Sunoco, which we are going to do through in-game advertising on-field and stadium advertising. Secondly, we are partnering with players for meet and greets at trade shows, company events and matches. There is a lot of excitement. We are seeing a significant amount of requests across these events.”

Liam Plunkett, The Philadelphians

“It’s very exciting [the Minor League]. A lot of talent, a lot of professional guys who have played around the world, in first-class competitions and first-class teams.”

“I still love to play cricket, I still love to compete and I also want to help the youngsters come throughhere. Playing for Philadelphia in the Minor League is a great opportunity to help young players come through.”

Aaron Jones, The Atlanta Fire and Vice-captain, USA National Team

“Professionalism was lacking few years ago before MLC came onboard. The academies have guys like Unmukt, Liam with a lot of experience, so the youngsters can learn a lot from those senior guys and that is very important as it relates to not only improving the youngsters but getting cricket out there in America.”

“Definitely with the World Cup around the corner in two years and us getting into the World Cup, that is very exciting for everyone in USA Cricket.”

FOR MORE DETAILS CONTACT

Email: [email protected]

ABOUT MINOR LEAGUE CRICKET

Minor League Cricket (MiLC) is a national Twenty20 cricket competition for city-based teams from across the United States, launched in 2021. The most extensive competition in American cricket, MiLC provides a foundational structure as a pathway to Major League Cricket and the United States National Team for the nation’s best players.

Comments

comments