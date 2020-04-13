Enough testing kits here, consignment from China on way: ICMR

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research on Monday said that there was no need to worry about testing capacity of the country and the country can test for next six weeks with the stock available in the country.

Addressing a press conference, ICMR’s Chief Scientist Dr.Raman Gangakhedkar said: “There is no need to worry about the pace with which we are conducting tests. We have a stock with which we can conduct tests for the next 6 weeks easily.”

He also said that 206,212 tests have been done so far, while the first consignment of coronavirus testing kits will arrive in India from China on April 15.

About Covid-19 infection among the health workers, he said it is not easy to find out the reason for infection among them as there was no solid data to prove the reason for it.

Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal, who was also present at the press briefing, said: “Most health professionals are getting infection due to their travel or contact history. There is only a miniscule population of healthcare service providers who have got infection while providing service to COVID patients.There are at least 39 domestic manufacturers who are providing PPE material… I would urge all healthcare workers to follow the protocol of using the PPEs.”

