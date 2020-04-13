Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Enough testing kits here, consignment from China on way: ICMR

Enough testing kits here, consignment from China on way: ICMR
April 13
18:13 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research on Monday said that there was no need to worry about testing capacity of the country and the country can test for next six weeks with the stock available in the country.

Addressing a press conference, ICMR’s Chief Scientist Dr.Raman Gangakhedkar said: “There is no need to worry about the pace with which we are conducting tests. We have a stock with which we can conduct tests for the next 6 weeks easily.”

He also said that 206,212 tests have been done so far, while the first consignment of coronavirus testing kits will arrive in India from China on April 15.

About Covid-19 infection among the health workers, he said it is not easy to find out the reason for infection among them as there was no solid data to prove the reason for it.

Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal, who was also present at the press briefing, said: “Most health professionals are getting infection due to their travel or contact history. There is only a miniscule population of healthcare service providers who have got infection while providing service to COVID patients.There are at least 39 domestic manufacturers who are providing PPE material… I would urge all healthcare workers to follow the protocol of using the PPEs.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Will President Trump declare a complete lockdown in US?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Enough testing kits here, consignment from ... - https://t.co/7RPi8v7SFG Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/ab0ba3McPs
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 13, 2020, 12:43 pm

Britain evacuates 271 nationals from #Punjab - https://t.co/XgBtEpSbij Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/5ZOSYGt8qd
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 13, 2020, 12:41 pm

RT @ANI: India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rise to 9352 (including 8048 active cases, 980 cured/discharged/migrated and 3…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 13, 2020, 12:26 pm

RT @IndiaPost_News: PM Modi to address nation on Tuesday ... - https://t.co/foWrXxNqhH Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AllParty…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 13, 2020, 9:53 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.