Enthusiastic meet of Hindi Club of Illinois Online

May 21
14:29 2020
Vijay Chopra

CHICAGO: Using the now popular virtual meeting tool Zoom, Hindi Club of Illinois held its first online meeting on Saturday, May 16, 2020 with a good measure of success, judging from, the attendance, the enthusiastic and active discussion during the meeting

It was very clear the members had been eager to get past COVID quarantine and somehow get together and move the club’s activities forward. The Club President and Founder, Gurbachan Kaur Shewakramani, opened the meeting with welcome remarks and introduced newly-appointed club Secretary, Vijay Chopra.

Among the other pertinent club activities plans were discussed to start an online forum to invite club members and others to participate in a bi-weekly event named ‘Pratibha Manch’. It will showcase Hindi language and related cultural skills of participants in speaking, storytelling, singing, poetry recitals or talking about important topical issues in Hindi. Pratibha Manch will be open to both children and adults. Please visit our Facebook page at Hindi Club of Illinois or call 847 962 8595 for participation and more details.

A partial list of the Core Members Group who attended the Zoom meeting is: Gurbachan Kaur Shewakramani, Vijay Chopra, ArunaRaval, Shailender Garg, Rakesh Malhotra, Anup &Abha Mehta, Puneet Chhiber, Mayan Malik, Onkar Singh Sangha, Brij & Shobha Bharattey, Sanjana Das.

