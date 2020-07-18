India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Entire nation is with Assam: Rahul

Entire nation is with Assam: Rahul
July 18
15:44 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hailed the people of Assam for their self-determination in the fight against the floods, saying entire nation is with them.

“The entire nation is with Assam. The people of Assam are facing this problem with all their grit and their self-determination nature and they will recover from this disaster. I appeal entire Congress workers to extend all possible help,” the Congress leader said in a tweet.

On Friday, the flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim, as five more deaths were reported, taking the death toll due to the monsoon deluge to 76, while around 36 lakh people in 28 of the state’s 33 districts have been affected.

According to the officials of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), of the 36 lakh flood-affected people, around 22 lakh are in four districts – Dhubri (8,92,109), Goalpara (4,43,768), Barpeta (4,29,708) and Morigaon (4,24,541).

Forest Department and ASDMA officials also said that at least 86 animals were killed, while 125 animals were rescued as 95 per cent of the world-famous Kaziranga national park, home to more than 2,200 one-horned Indian rhinoceros, was inundated.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will China back off from The South China Sea?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    US school reopening plans in total ... - https://t.co/bULaodd6Pq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/kyiDFCi2XX
    h J R

    - July 18, 2020, 10:17 am

    Entire nation is with #Assam: Rahul - https://t.co/EwqK0palmd Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/fZja5nFSXI
    h J R

    - July 18, 2020, 10:14 am

    N.Korea claims it is developing ... - https://t.co/188ID3f1qX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/PcVNUE8qUd
    h J R

    - July 18, 2020, 10:10 am

    Embarrassed, disappointed, sorry: Twitter on mega ... - https://t.co/3ijkPMluiD Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/kBrQWYD62N
    h J R

    - July 18, 2020, 10:08 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.