Equity indices in the green, metal stocks shine

December 14
10:29 2020
MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices were in the positive terrain during early hours on Monday amid positive global cues.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 86 points or 0.19 percent at 46,185 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 31 points or 0.23 percent at 13,545.
Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty metal up by 2 percent, PSU bank by 1.5 percent, and private bank by 0.5 percent.

Among stocks, pharma major Cipla was the top gainer by moving up 3.7 percent to Rs 783.75 per share. Metal giants Tata Steel and Hindalco gained by 2.1 percent and 1 percent respectively. The other prominent winners were IndianOil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, ONGC, Coal India, NTPC, and L&T.

However, those which lost were Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and HDFC Life. Meanwhile, Asian stocks started the week with gains as investors gauged the chance of added US fiscal and monetary stimulus.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 percent while Japan’s Nikkei added 0.6 percent as a survey showed the mood among hard-hit Japanese businesses had improved in the December quarter. (ANI) 

