India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 358 points

Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 358 points
April 21
11:41 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 358.67 points and Nifty by 99.70 points.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

At 9:30 am, the BSE Sensex was up by 358.67 points or 0.63 per cent at 57,396.17.
BSE Limited, also known as the Bombay Stock Exchange, is the oldest stock exchange in Asia, and also the 10th oldest in the world.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,236.20, at 9:30 am, up by 99.70 points or 0.58 per cent.

NIFTY 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index, representing the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India. (ANI)

Also ReadGlobal warming makes life harder for US and Worldwide need for an equity approach

Comments

comments

Tags
Bombay Stock ExchangeBSEEconomyequityNiftySavings PlanSensexSensex TodayStock market IndiaStock Market SharingStock Market UpdatesTechbizTrading Sensex
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 22nd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

SHOWFEST – ARIJIT SINGH LIVE 2022

Show Fest Arijit Singh

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.