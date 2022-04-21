Nepal’s economy is slow but in danger: Experts KATHMANDU: Amid sluggish major macroeconomic indicators, Nepal has been facing economic challenges and hassles as per the latest central bank data. Alhough Nepal’s Finance Minister Janardan Sharma has been claiming...

Rise In Hate Crimes There are rising hate crimes all over the world, especially in US. A recent attack on two Sikh gentlemen from India, in Richmond Hills in NYC, brought back memories of...

Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates Mumbai’s first completely digital bus MUMBAI: Maharashtra State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, on Wednesday, inaugurated the city’s first completely digital bus on the Gateway of India to Churchgate route, with a unique Tap-in Tap-out feature....

Sitharaman, US Secretary of Commerce discuss economic cooperation WASHINGTON: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday (local time) met US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation, in the bilateral and global contexts. According...

Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 358 points MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 358.67 points and Nifty by 99.70 points. At 9:30 am, the BSE Sensex was up by...

Are you affected by auto-taxi strike in Delhi? Here’s how you can deal with it NEW DELHI: Auto and taxi unions in Delhi went on strike on Monday, demanding a hike in fare rates and slashing of CNG prices. While there are concerns about travelling...

Yami Gautam walks down memory lane as she completes 10 years in Bollywood NEW DELHI: Yami Gautam walked down memory lane as her Bollywood debut film ‘Vicky Donor’ completed 10 years today. Yami took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture of...

Akshay Kumar steps down as tobacco brand ambassador, promises to be mindful in future choices MUMBAI: Faced with a huge backlash, actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday announced that he is stepping down as the brand ambassador of a tobacco company with whom he had recently...

What is the name of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ baby? WASHINGTON: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who announced the arrival of their baby in January this year have chosen to name her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, local media reported. According...

Taliban flouting basic human rights in Afghanistan: Report KABUL: Ever since the Taliban took control of Kabul in mid-August last year, the right to education, especially for girls, has been a major concern as the Islamic outfit has...

Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma among Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year LONDON: Indian men’s team captain Rohit Sharma and star pacer Jasprit Bumrah have been named among Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year. The duo topped the bowling and batting averages...

Do not ‘underestimate’ China, Defence Minister Fenghe warns US BEIJING: The US should not underestimate China’s determination and capability, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe on Wednesday said during a phone call with US Secretary...

UK Prime Minister visits Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad AHMEDABAD: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who landed in Ahmedabad on Thursday, visited Sabarmati Ashram. Johnson landed in Gujarat earlier today for his two-day India visit. He was accorded a...

Increased connectivity between India, Vietnam to boost economies of both countries: Om Birla HANOI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said that the new and increased connectivity between Vietnam and India will generate business and tourism opportunities, which will boost the economies...

Top scientist believes surge in COVID-19 cases will not lead to fourth wave NEW DELHI: Even as some of the States and Union Territories are seeing a significant rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, the top scientist believes that the surge in...

China-Europe fault lines exposed at 23rd bilateral summit BEIJING: The 23rd EU-China Summit, which took place from March 31-April 1, exposed the existing fault lines between the two parties. President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and President...

Mandatory face mask-wearing, Rs 500 fine on cards: Sources NEW DELHI: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the city, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to re-impose the fine for not wearing face masks in public places, as...

PM Modi says special AYUSH visa for foreign nationals on anvil GANDHINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar on Wednesday in the presence of WHO DG Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and stated that India...

HarperCollins announces the publication of Lost Girl by Sana Shetty NEW DELHI: This May, HarperCollins India will be releasing Lost Girl by Sana Shetty, a gripping tale that uncovers deadly secrets from a mysterious young girl’s past. The book is...