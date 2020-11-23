India Post News Paper

Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 371 points

November 23
10:29 2020
MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Monday with Sensex up by 371.84 points and Nifty up by 86.15 points.

The domestic stock markets opened in the green, after closing at around record highs in the previous week, one of the reasons likely being, as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine continue to buoy investor sentiment globally.
At 9:16 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 371.84 points or 0.85 per cent at 44,164.17.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,945.20, at 9:16 am, up by 86.15 points or 0.67 per cent. (ANI)

