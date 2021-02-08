End agitation, hold talks: Modi to farmers NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the farmers to end their agitation and initiate talks to resolve the issue while assuring that the MSP will continue. He...

Biden cancels Trump’s nomination of Indian American as judge NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden has cancelled the nomination of Vijay Shanker to be a judge of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals in Washington. The White House on...

Centre complicating issue, says Rakesh Tikait NEW DELHI: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said, “They...

Beware of ‘Foreign Destructive Ideology’: PM NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the narrative against his government on the farmers’ issue as he warned the country against the new FDI that now stands...

Boundary issue with India will be resolved through diplomatic talks: Oli KATHMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday said that the ongoing border disputes with India will be resolved through diplomatic talks. Although Nepal and India held ministerial level talks...

China pressured Nepal to accept its Covid vaccine: Leaked documents KATHMANDU: Leaked documents of correspondence between Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu show that Beijing had put pressure on the Himalayan country to accept its...

Equity indices scale new highs, Sensex up 640 points MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices opened at new record levels on Monday with the BSE Sensex surging over 600 points. The Sensex has touched an all-time high of 51,409.36 and...

Miley Cyrus shows off toned abs in new monokini post WASHINGTON: Soaring the temperature through her desirable physique, American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus set fitness goals for her fans by posting a video showcasing her toned abs on Sunday (local time)....

Warne hails Kohli for ‘Spirit of Cricket’ gesture towards Root MELBOURNE: Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has hailed Virat Kohli for his ‘Spirit of Cricket’ gesture towards England skipper Joe Root in the ongoing first Test at the MA Chidambaram...

Australian PM expresses support to India after U’khand glacial collapse CANBERRA: After the devastating flash floods in Uttarakhand following a glacial collapse, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday expressed support to India during the aftermath of the disaster. Taking...

Canada: Indian diaspora takes out ‘Tiranga Yatra rally’ in Vancouver VANCOUVER: Indian diaspora conducted a ‘Tiranga Yatra rally’ in Vancouver from Strawberry Hill in Surrey to Consulate General of India as a display of the strong bilateral relations between India...

AstraZeneca’s vaccine less protective against virus variant in South Africa CAPE TOWN: South Africa is pausing the country’s rollout of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after a study showed it offered reduced protection from the COVID-19 variant first identified there, CNN reported...

Sending prayers for souls lost to Uttarakhand flood: Bhutan PM THIMPHU: Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering on Monday condoled the loss of life in the state of Uttarakhand due to a glacier burst and subsequent flooding. “Sending prayers for the...

Muslim community in Faizabad donates for Ayodhya Ram Temple AYODHYA: Members of the Muslim community on Sunday donated funds for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, at Ram Bhawan in Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad. Talking to ANI about...

Cong issues whip to its RS members to be present in House tomorrow NEW DELHI: The Congress party on Sunday issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha members asking them to be present in the Upper House on Monday till its adjournment. On...

Uttarakhand glacier burst: ITBP intensifies search ops to rescue 30 people stranded at Tapovan tunnel CHAMOLI: Rescue operations to save at least 30 people who are stranded at a tunnel near Tapovan Dam in Chamoli district is underway while 12 people have already been rescued...

Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles for posting provocative content on farmers’ protest NEW DELHI: Amid the ‘Toolkit’ controversy surrounding the ongoing farmers’ protest, the Central government has directed the microblogging platform Twitter to remove 1,178 Pakistani-Khalistani accounts spreading misinformation and provocative content...

Premier League: Chelsea defeat Sheffield United, move to fifth spot SHEFFIELD: Mason Mount and Jorginho got among the goals as Chelsea registered a 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the Bramall Lane on...

Time for India to team up with Taiwan against China TAIPEI: While India has given “appropriate response” to China over its attempt to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC), it is time to strengthen the Quad and join hands...