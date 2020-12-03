India Post News Paper

Equity indices touch record highs, Maruti top gainer

December 03
11:09 2020
MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices were at record highs during early hours on Thursday amid mixed trends in Asian parameters.

However, investors were cautious as they continued to track news on the coronavirus and vaccine front.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 124 points or 0.31 per cent at 44,742 while the Nifty 50 gained by 38 points or 0.29 per cent at 13,152.

Except for Nifty IT and FMCG which dipped marginally, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green. Nifty metal was up by 1.5 per cent, PSU bank by 1.3 per cent, financial service by 0.7 per cent and pharma by 0.4 per cent.

Among stocks, auto major Maruti Suzuki gained by 3.6 per cent to Rs 7,471.10 per share. The other prominent winners were State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Hindalco and energy major GAIL. However, those which lost were SBI Life, Axis Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and ITC. Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed after a choppy day of Wall Street trade due to a disappointing US jobs report.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan was barely changed following two straight days of gains. Japan’s Nikkei was 0.2 per cent weaker while South Korea’s Kospi was flat. Chinese shares opened lower with the blue-chip CSI 300 index off 0.03 per cent. (ANI) 

