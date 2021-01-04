India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Equity indices trade strong, Sensex jumps 48K mark

Equity indices trade strong, Sensex jumps 48K mark
January 04
11:02 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices continued their upward march during early hours on Monday after the Drug Controller General of India approved Covid vaccines produced by AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech for emergency use in the country.

The development expected to deliver economic upturn lifted investor sentiment in line with Asian markets.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 211 points or 0.44 per cent at 48,080 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 75 points or 0.53 per cent to 14,093.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green zone with Nifty metal jumping by 2.1 per cent, PSU bank by 1.4 per cent and IT by 1 per cent. Among stocks, ONGC gained by 2.9 per cent to Rs 95.95 per share while GAIL and Bharat Petroleum Corporation were up by 1.9 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively.

Hindalco advanced by 2.9 per cent, Tata Steel by 2.8 per cent and JSW Steel by 1.6 per cent while Tata Motors gained by 2.6 per cent to Rs 191.45 per share. The others which gained were Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv and Grasim.

However, Reliance Industries was down by 0.4 per cent after market regulator SEBI imposed penalties on the conglomerate for alleged manipulative trading in the shares of erstwhile Reliance Petroleum during November 2007.

Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Asian Paints and Titan too traded in the negative terrain. Meanwhile, Asian share markets resumed their ascent as investors pinned their hope on vaccines to eventually help revive the global economy. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan swung 0.8 per cent higher to hit another all-time peak. 

South Korea climbed 2 per cent to a record led by the chip and auto sectors while Chinese blue chips added 0.3 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei shed early gains to fall 0.4 per cent after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga confirmed the government is considering a state of emergency for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is the Chinese Govt nervous that the Citizen Journalist will expose the Wuhan Virus conspiracy?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Equity indices trade strong, #Sensex ... - https://t.co/NabNnvvPbc Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AsianPaints #BajajAuto #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #HeroMotoCorp #IndianEquity #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday
    h J R

    - January 4, 2021, 5:32 am

    Those who fired upon 'bhakts' are now ... - https://t.co/C593Ps3cHx Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Ayodhya #ChampatRai #CrowdFunding #DonateForRamTemple #GrandRamTemple #India #MakarSakranti #Political #RamJanmbhoomi #RamMandir #RamTemple #RamTempleProject
    h J R

    - January 4, 2021, 5:28 am

    Pelosi re-elected as US House ... - https://t.co/SkGtvmPFMU Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans
    h J R

    - January 4, 2021, 5:24 am

    PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries in #Surat ... - https://t.co/PMWThxmou4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Bihar #BiharCMNitishKumar #BiharElection2020 #BiharElections #GujaratBharatiyaJanataParty #India #LJPVotes #NDA #PMAwasYojana #Political #PradhanMantriAwasYojana
    h J R

    - January 4, 2021, 5:17 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.