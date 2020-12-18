Equity markets in volatile session, Sensex hits 47K in opening bell MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices witnessed volatility during early hours on Friday tracking mixed Asian trends which defied a broader global rally. The BSE S&P Sensex opened at 47,026 but levelled...

With 22,889 new COVID-19 cases, India’s tally nears 1 crore-mark NEW DELHI: With 22,889 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases reached 99,79,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. With 338 new...

After Amir’s retirement, Shoaib Akhtar reveals he too wasn’t treated well by PCB management ISLAMABAD: After pacer Mohammad Amir confirmed his retirement, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar on Thursday revealed that he too wasn’t treated well by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management during the...

Turkey’s purchase of S-400 defense system will endanger US military: Pompeo WASHINGTON: Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system endangers the security of US personnel, warns US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, said the State Department on Thursday. “Secretary...

Delhi wakes up to a chilly morning as temperature drops to 3 degree Celsius NEW DELHI: People living in Delhi woke up to a chilly morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 3 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi, on...

Harsimrat K Badal slams Kejriwal for insulting farmers’ struggle with ‘cheap theatrics’ CHANDIGARH: Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for insulting the farmers’ struggle with “cheap theatrics by tearing copies of the...

India pursued scientific evidence-based approach amid COVID-19, says Harsh Vardhan NEW DELHI: India recognised the COVID-19 threat early and pursued a scientific evidence-based approach to combat the situation, said Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, while addressing...

Open for dialogue: Sonia Gandhi to meet Congress leaders including dissenters from Dec 19 NEW DELHI: Congress’s top leadership has started taking steps to redress grievances and other pending issues of the organisation while chalking out a strategy on key issues as its interim...

US FDA plans to give Moderna authorisation for emergency use WASHINGTON: Advisors to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted in favour to recommend that the agency must give Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. According to...

Opportunities and Challenges of Doing Business in India Babu Tangewala CHICAGO: Indian Consul General Amit Kumar delivered a Keynote address in Automation Alley’s virtual conference on “ Opportunities and Challenges of Doing Business in India” held on December...

Durham’s fabric co. Spoon flower asked to withdraw Gods’ napkins Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Indian Americans across the country has asked Durham (North Carolina) headquartered “world’s largest custom fabric, wallpaper and home decor digital marketplace” for immediate withdrawal of napkins carrying images...

Birthday, Yoga and Entertainment Celebration by Indian Seniors Jayanti Oza CHICAGO: The General Meeting of Indian Seniors of Chicago was held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 via Zoom Video Conferencing with close to 150 members participating in it....

Webinar on Kashmir Realities India Post News Service WASHINGTON DC: An educational webinar program on ‘Kashmir: Ground Realities & Core Concerns’ was co-sponsored by Panun Kashmir, World Hindu Council of America (VHPA), Hindu Policy...

Keeping LA housed in the Pandemic – County offers help With Eviction, Foreclosure, Dispute Resolution and Homelessness Prevention Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service With a looming eviction crisis in Los Angeles County and across the country amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, County officials explained...

LA-County support programs for Small Business in pandemic Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Small businesses are the lifeblood of the U.S. economy: they create two-thirds of net new jobs and drive U.S. innovation and competitiveness. Small businesses...

Areas high in delinquent property taxes lose residents & face most violent crime Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Treasurer Maria Pappas released a study showing that the areas in Cook County where delinquent properties are losing population, experiencing larger property tax increases, and confronting high...

Next year’s property Tax – Download from cookcountytreasurer.com Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Next year’s First Installment Cook County property tax bills are available at cookcountytreasurer.com so that property owners can make payments before the end of this year or...

The Race Gap In 2020 Elections Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service The highest turnout election in 120 years in the United States showed a clear race gap: The majority of people of color voted for Biden,...