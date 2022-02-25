India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Equity markets open in green, Sensex up by 792 points

Equity markets open in green, Sensex up by 792 points
February 25
10:22 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Amidst Russia’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine, equity indices opened in green on Friday with the Sensex up by 791.81 points and Nifty up by 267.70 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 791.81 points or 1.45 per cent at 55321.72 at 9.15 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16515.70 at 9.15 am, up by 267.70 points or 1.65 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors trading on a positive bias were consumer durables and consumer discretionary goods and services among others. On Thursday, key indices crashed by nearly five per cent, erasing over Rs 13 lakh crore of investors’ wealth in a day.

The Indian stock market’s benchmark Sensex crashed 2,702 points or 4.72 per cent. This is the fourth-worst fall ever in an absolute term in the Sensex. The index suffered a loss of 2,850 points in the intra-day. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange dipped 815.30 points or 4.78 per cent to 16,247.95 points. (ANI)

Also Read: Becoming A Better Forex Trader – 6 Ways to Improve Your Trading Skills

Comments

comments

Tags
Bombay Stock ExchangeBSEEconomyequityNiftySavings PlanSensexSensex TodayStock market IndiaStock Market SharingStock Market UpdatesTechbizTrading Sensex
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 25th 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.