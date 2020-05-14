Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Esha Gupta: Wish youngsters live in real world than virtual world

Esha Gupta: Wish youngsters live in real world than virtual world
May 14
12:08 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Model-actress Esha Gupta, who making her digital debut with the new season of the upcoming web series “REJCTX“, says that the new generation tends to be attracted to lust, greed and crime due to the overexposure to the virtual world.

“I think these days, youngsters have more first-world problems rather than real-world issues. Their problems can be, ‘why am I not getting more likes and popularity among peers on social media?’ Their problem can be as unreal as, ‘why is his car bigger than mine?’

There is jealousy, greed and exhibitionism rather than living in the moment while exploring. It is not just the problem of teenagers but everyone whose life is all about living on social media. Internet has given access to everything to everyone! But their problem is not coming out of experience but overexposure,” Esha told IANS.

She further explained: “Sexual crime is also increasing among youngsters because they are overexposed. I am not against exploring new relationships and possibilities, dating and other adventures. But I am surely against sexual exploitation that has increased due to overexposed social media. I just wish that youngsters live their lives more in the real world than the virtual world.”

Directed by Goldie Bahl, the new season of the show revolves around the murder of Anushka Rao, played by Kubbra Sait in the previous season. In the new season, Esha’s character Rene is introduced to resolve the mystery of Anushka’s death.

Sharing more insight of her character, Esha said: “It is the last case that she is investigating and therefore it is personal to her. She is putting everything to resolve the murder case of Anushka Rao. On one hand she has to report to her senior and prove her point, and on the other hand these college students who are involved in the case are taking her for a ride. She is a no-nonsense dutiful police officer who is stuck in the situation and determined to solve the murder mystery.”

The show also features Sumeet Vyas, Anisha Victor, Ahmed Masi Wali, Ridhi Khakhar, Pooja Shetty, Saadhika Syal, and Ayush Khurrana among others.

“REJCTX” will start streaming from May 14 on ZEE5.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Can India become an Ideal Detination for industries Post COVID-19 crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Mallya pleads Indian govt to accept loan repayment, ... - https://t.co/DsMdBYR8IG Get your news featured use… https://t.co/dF9SUjTA9M
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 14, 2020, 7:44 am

Faf suggests isolation for players before & after T20 WC - https://t.co/6I9z8QxsAM Get your news featured use… https://t.co/PZx4bddPzz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 14, 2020, 7:19 am

US #Dollar rises following Powell's warning of ... - https://t.co/S9sDGZiGNp Get your news featured use… https://t.co/oFcb5AbMHc
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 14, 2020, 7:15 am

Big B, Ayushmann confirm 'Gulabo Sitabo' ... - https://t.co/RS3pvniZLQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/g8gotrml7o
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 14, 2020, 6:42 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.