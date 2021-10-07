India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Dr. Vijay G Prabhakar, President, American Multi Ethnic Coalition, USA announced that American Multi-Ethnic Coalition is establishing the first GANDHI KING LEGACY CENTER in North America in Chicago.

Dr. Vijay G Prabhakar presented the AMEC colors to Consul General of India at Chicago, Amit Kumar for his leadership that included initiating the First Gandhi King Legacy Roundtable Summit in North America on February 24,2021 and also his efforts which led to the defeat of the Anti-India Resolution in the City of Chicago Council on March 24, 2021.

Dr. Vijay G Prabhakar also presented the AMEC colors to the Indian band – Rudra GarjanaDhol Tasha Team led by Mandar Pitre from Maharashtra who dazzled the audience in the percussion musical ensemble, which included women drummers.

Consul General Amit Kumar welcoming the guests recalled Gandhiji’s struggle for India’s independence and his non-violence movement. Consul General Amit Kumar spoke about India’s 75th Independence Day Celebrations Amrit Mahotsav and the relevence of Gandhiji’s teachings and principles in this digital age. Consul General Amit Kumar extolled India’s phenomenal development in all the spheres.

Mrs Surabhi Kumar, wife of India’s Consul General complimented the woman drummers of Rudra GarjanaDhol Tasha Troupe.Mayor of Skokie, Illinois, George Van Dusen giving the Opening Remarks said that the Township of Skokie is so fortunate to host this life-size statue of one of the world’s greatest leaders Mahatma Gandhi in the Heritage Park since October 2, 2004.

Dr Mrs Santosh Kumar, President, Gandhi Memorial Foundation of Chicago in her Presidential Address, given in Hindi language acknowledged the role of Dr Chadrakant Modi and his wife Dina Modi for donating the 12-foot statute of Mahatma Gandhi, to Town of Skokie and the Gandhi Memorial Foundation of Chicago.

Dr. Sriram Sonty, Vice President, Gandhi Memorial Foundation of Chicago presented a set of Gandhian books to Skokie Mayor George Van Dusen for the Skokie Public Library.

State Senator Ram Villavallam, 8th Senatorial district of Illinois launched the Gandhi Memorial Foundation of Chicago’s Global Gandhi Youth Council at the event, which includes 6 members from USA, 3 youth from UK, 2 youth from India and 2 youth from South Africa.

Community Leader SohanJoshi, popularly referred as Mayor of Devon, Chicago, 85 year old Manish Patel, MAFS Senior Citizen, Porus Dadhaboy of United For Peace, Naperville, Sunil Shah, Founder President, FIA Chicago, Acharya Rohit Joshi, Pastor Jerome Athishtam of Congressman Danny K Davis’s Task Force, Mir Ali among others were the community leaders present.

Shree Gurusamy, Secretary, Gandhi Memorial Foundation of Chicago acknowledged the Foundation’s Board of Directors, especially Dipti Shah, Treasurer, Awilda Gonzalez, Director-At-Large, Barati Desai, Director-At-Large and Suresh Bodiwala, Trustee for all their voluntary services this past year.

