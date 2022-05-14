Establishment is calling me, but I’ve blocked their numbers: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that the establishment is calling him but he is not ready to talk to them, adding that he has blocked their numbers.

“I am not going to speak to anyone until the date for the elections is announced,” Geo News quoted the former leader as saying while speaking to journalists. Khan asked people who supported the “conspiracy” whether they were not worried about Pakistan’s future.

“It would have been better to drop an atom bomb on Pakistan than to have these people in power.” The PTI Chairman said he had learned about the “conspiracy” in June last year, but unfortunately, “all the decisions” were made to weaken his government and it was eventually sent packing.

Khan said his relationship with the establishment was good till the last day of his government, but there were two issues on which they did not see eye to eye.

The former premier said “powerful quarters” wanted Usman Buzdar removed as the Chief Minister, but he would tell them that there was “more corruption and governance issues in Sindh”, reports Geo News.

The second disagreement with the establishment was over the issue of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, as he wanted the army official to serve as the Inter-Services Intelligence chief till the “winters”, given the situation in Afghanistan and due to the then-opposition’s “plot”.

Comments

comments