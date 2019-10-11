Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Ethiopia ‘proud as a nation’ of Abiy Nobel win: PM’s office

Ethiopia ‘proud as a nation’ of Abiy Nobel win: PM’s office
October 11
16:41 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ADDIS ABBA: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office said Friday the nation of Ethiopia was proud of his Nobel Peace Prize win, hailing it as testimony to efforts to reform the country and seek peace with Eritrea.

“We are proud as a nation,” his office wrote on Twitter after the announcement of Abiy’s win.
In a statement, his office further praised the decision as “timeless testimony to the… ideals of unity, cooperation and mutual co-existence that the Prime Minister has been consistently championing”.

“Since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed assumed political leadership in April 2018 he has made peace, forgiveness and reconciliation key policy components of his administration,” the statement said.

“At a national level, the release of tens of thousands of political prisoners, granting of amnesty for media entities and political parties charged under the anti-terrorism law to return from exile and engage peacefully, widening the space for political parties… are some notable milestones.

“At the regional level, ending the two-decade stalemate between Ethiopia and Eritrea has opened up a new dimension of possibilities for co-operation between the two countries.” The statement also pointed to Abiy’s attempts to reconcile differences regionally, among countries across the Horn of Africa.

However, despite Abiy’s moves for peace, the Eritrea deal has been undermined by a lack of tangible progress on critical issues like border demarcation.

Hopes that it may lead to an opening up of one of the world’s most isolated countries, and the ending of forced military conscription have also yet to bear fruit.

Eritrea’s ambassador to Japan, Estifanos Afwerki, on Twitter hailed the decision, saying the people of Eritrea and Ethiopia “with blood, sweat (and) tears have won again over evil.” African Union chief Moussa Faki on Twitter congratulated Abiy on the win “for his historic peacebuilding efforts that have given the world hope at a time it needs servant leadership more than ever.” (AFP)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is Pakistan right to charge 'service fee' from Sikh Pilgrims

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Xi Jinping arrives to grand welcome in Chennai airport - https://t.co/VA0nHAHI0U Get your news featured use… https://t.co/3k3CgakLhj
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 11, 2019, 11:15 am

Ethiopia 'proud as a nation' of Abiy Nobel win: PM's office - https://t.co/dBG1fqM0u3 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/cnnj18U4tg
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 11, 2019, 11:11 am

Labour Party's Kashmir resolution language could be 'misinterpreted' as hostile to India: Corbyn -… https://t.co/fkEcnUIMbS
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 11, 2019, 10:56 am

Durga Puja Carnival a 'mockery of #Democracy': Bengal #BJP - https://t.co/lRP1UMUhaj Get your news featured use… https://t.co/wXpulBLdgm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 11, 2019, 10:53 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.