India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

EU green-lights coronavirus vaccine

EU green-lights coronavirus vaccine
December 22
15:34 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BRUSSELS: The European Union (EU) has approved the usage of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the novel coronavirus within the bloc, hours after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) made a positive scientific assessment.

“We approved the first safe and effective vaccine against Covid-19. More vaccines will come soon. Doses of the vaccine approved today will be available for all EU countries, at the same time, on the same conditions,” Xinhua news agency quoted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as saying on Monday night.

Efforts have been made to enable the delivery of the first doses on December 26 so that vaccination can start on December 27, said an EU statement. A total of 200 million doses were expected to be distributed by September 2021, with 100 million more optional. Earlier on Monday, EMA chief Emer Cooke confirmed that the positive assessment was backed by robust scientific data based on more than 40,000 clinical trials.

The vaccine can be administered to people aged over 16.

The assessment and the following conditional marketing authorization came as news broke about that a new strain of the coronavirus, which was found mainly in Britain, prompted countries to impose restrictions on flights to and from the UK.

Cooke said there was no evidence to suggest that the jab could not work against this new strain. The Amsterdam-based agency had originally planned to meet on December 29 but brought the meeting forward as the need for a vaccine became more urgent because of a surge in the number of cases Europe-wide.

The urgency also emerged after both the UK and the US gave their approval to the same jab weeks ago. According to the World Health Organization, 222 Covid-19 candidate vaccines were being developed worldwide currently, with 56 of them under clinical trials.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Amit Shah be able to sort out Farmer's Issue?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    12 Best Frameworks For ... - https://t.co/GPRk3wK7q5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #12BestFrameworksForAndroidApplication #12BestFrameworksForAndroidApplicationAppDevelopmentProgram #AndroidAppDevelopmentFees #AndroidAppDevelopmentCourse #AndroidApplication
    h J R

    - December 22, 2020, 3:04 pm

    How To Become A Chartered ... - https://t.co/TGze0F1ObF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BestCACoachingInIndia #CAExams021 #CAExamsIndia #CAExamsPreparation #CharteredAccountantExams #CharteredAccountantIndia #CharteredAccountantReviews #CharteredAccountantSalary
    h J R

    - December 22, 2020, 2:56 pm

    US Congress ... - https://t.co/sPUnw6U16C Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #900BillionCoronavirusReliefPackage #AnthonyFauci #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19ReliefPackage #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - December 22, 2020, 11:46 am

    Biden names Bharat Ramamurti as ... - https://t.co/o6or32MV90 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #BharatRamamurti #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - December 22, 2020, 11:33 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.