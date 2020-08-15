India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

EU reaches 1st deal to buy potential COVID-19 vaccine

EU reaches 1st deal to buy potential COVID-19 vaccine
August 15
13:12 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BRUSSELS: The European Union (EU) has reached its first agreement to purchase a potential vaccine against COVID-19 once it is proven to be safe and effective, the European Commission said. The deal, made on Friday with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, would secure the purchase of at least 300 million doses on behalf of the EU member states, reports Xinhua news agency.

The products could also be donated to lower and middle-income countries or redirected to other European countries. The advance purchase agreement was reached after weeks of negotiations with AstraZeneca, according to Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety.

She said work is ongoing to bring more candidates into a broad EU vaccines portfolio.

The Commission’s president Ursula von der Leyen described the agreement as “the first cornerstone” in implementing the Commission’s Vaccines Strategy, which would enable the access to vaccines for Europeans and their partners in the world. Friday’s announcement follows earlier ones that confirmed the conclusion of exploratory talks for vaccines supply with Sanofi-GSK on July 31 and with Johnson & Johnson on August 13.

Kyriakides had earlier said that the first vaccine against COVID-19 may be available towards the end of this year or early next year. She added that the vaccine may not solve all the problems right away, but will “gradually allow a return to normality” once a “critical mass of citizens, especially among the risk groups” have been vaccinated.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India develop Andaman & Nicobar Islands?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    PM Modi's I-Day message to ... - https://t.co/7zXEa6uFNK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/FRfUUp3TVk
    h J R

    - August 15, 2020, 7:51 am

    Indian Consulate in #Dubai to livestream ... - https://t.co/3LpFXKkzr7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/Wk8Y8sBmcY
    h J R

    - August 15, 2020, 7:47 am

    India to launch 10-year project to conserve Gangetic #Dolphins - https://t.co/7liQtFwpBa Get your news featured usâ€¦ https://t.co/2xcjE0gh1G
    h J R

    - August 15, 2020, 7:44 am

    EU reaches 1st deal to ... - https://t.co/4GcSy1LZ8P Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BuyCoronaVaccineâ€¦ https://t.co/uZyZhluXXO
    h J R

    - August 15, 2020, 7:42 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.