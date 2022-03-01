India Post News Paper

Every Minute is precious for safe evacuation: Rahul Gandhi

Every Minute is precious for safe evacuation: Rahul Gandhi
March 01
17:18 2022
NEW DELHI: After an Indian Student died in Ukraine, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that the government needs a strategic plan to evacuate stranded Indians. He also offered condolences on the demise of the student.

Gandhi tweeted, “Received the tragic news of an Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. I reiterate, GOI needs a strategic plan for safe evacuation. Every minute is precious.”

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family.”

He also said: “We convey our deepest condolences to the family.” India’s foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate India’s demand for urgent safe passage of the Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and other cities in conflict zones.

“Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine,” Bagchi said. Russia shelled the Ukrainian city of the second largest city Kharkiv on Tuesday damaging various installations over there.

The Russian troops have also surrounded Ukraine capital city Kiev on Tuesday and asked civilians to leave the city on the urgent note. “All civilians in the city can freely leave the Ukrainian capital along the Kiev-Vasylkiv highway. This direction is open and safe,” Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

Immediately thereafter, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine asked the stranded nationals to leave Kiev immediately by any means. 

