Everything used to demonise Muslims: Owaisi

April 07
11:01 2020
HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that everything is being used to demonise Muslims in India.

“Everything is used to demonise Muslims in India. From our attire to our occupations to our food. It’s not in our ability to fight majoritarian prejudice. Why am I as a Muslim asked to condemn? Have you ever been asked to condemn things happening in the name of Hindutva?” the Hyderabad MP tweeted.

His tweet was in response to senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai’s comment, suggesting him to condemn Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) for their “civic irresponsibility”.

“TJ is being held to a standard that others aren’t. Everything, from Parliament to Ayodhya’s idol shifting happened. This isn’t whataboutery, it’s majoritarian double standards. When equal opportunities are denied in reality, it’s presumptuous to ask for equal participation,” Owaisi said.

“Questions should be asked of those in power. Not from a Jamat that was behaving as most Indian citizens were behaving at the time,” the MP said.

Comments

comments

