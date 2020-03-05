Something went wrong with the connection!

Ex-AAP Tahir Hussain accused of hand in Delhi riots surrenders

March 05
14:52 2020
NEW DELHI: Absconding former Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain on Thursday surrendered at Rouse Avenue Court here. Delhi Police Crime Branch team reached the court to arrest Hussain. Hussain had moved an application to surrender before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja earlier.

Crime Branch officers reached the spot even as the hearing was underway.

The suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor was absconding in a murder case during the Delhi riots, has been booked in attempt to murder case during the violence.

A highly placed police source said on Wednesday that the new case has been lodged in the Khazuri Khas police station. The complainant, who received a bullet injury during the Delhi violence, has said in the FIR that Hussain was among the rioters who opened fire at him.

However, IANS tried to contact northeast district DCP Ved Prakash Surya and Joint Police Commissioner Alok Kumar in this regard for multiple times, but all efforts went in vain. Also, no official information has been issued about the complaint so far.

