Ex-CBI Director Ranjit Sinha passes away
NEW DELHI: Former Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Ranjit Sinha passed away on Friday morning, sources said. A CBI source said that Sinha, a 1974 batch IPS officer, breathed his last at his residence here on Friday morning around 4 a.m.
According to senior CBI officials, Sinha’s death is believed to be due to Covid-19-related complications. It is understood that he was confirmed positive for coronavirus on Thursday night.
The 1974 batch IPS officer was CBI Chief from December 2012 till December 2014 for a period of two years. Sinha also held various senior posts, including that of Director General ITBP. He had also headed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and served at senior positions in the CBI in Patna and Delhi before his appointment as CBI chief in 2012.