India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Ex-Pak President Zardari says Balochistan on brink of rupture

Ex-Pak President Zardari says Balochistan on brink of rupture
June 27
14:49 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, has warned that Balochistan is on the brink of a rupture and will be uncontrollable if another Baloch leader is assassinated.

Zardari’s warning, according to media reports in Pakistan, is unprecedented and exceptional, indicating a grim situation in Balochistan where a popular uprising against the Pakistani military has been going on since 1948 and is now in its fifth phase since Pakistan’s creation.

Zardari, leader of the Opposition party, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), cautioned in a conversation with former minister Qamar Zaman Kaira that the state must remain restraint itself in Balochistan, Pakistani journalist Aijaz Mahar said on his YouTube news channel.

Zardari said if another incident like the killing of Nawab Akbar Shahbaz Khan Bugti occurs, the situation in Balochistan will get out of control.

Nawab Bugti was the head of the Bugti tribe in Balochistan, who served as a minister and governor of the Balochistan province. He led an armed struggle against the Pakistani military, demanding greater autonomy for Balochistan, but was killed in 2006.

Media reports said that Zardari also appealed to Baloch nationalists and insurgents to abandon violence and join the dialogue process.

Thousands of Baloch nationalists have disappeared from Balochistan. The families of the victims allege that Baloch nationalists are kidnapped, tortured and then massacred by Pakistani security agencies. Mainstream media in Pakistan is rarely allowed to visit or write on Balochistan.

Last week, Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) Chief Akhtar Mengal in Pakistan’s national assembly announced his party’s withdrawal from the federal government coalition led by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Mengal said that Khan’s PTI “is the latest among a long list of culprits to have backtracked on its promises” about Balochistan since 1948. In grave despair, he asked the federal government to declare the province as “occupied Balochistan”, given the blatant use of death squads and human rights violations committed by the state.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India, USA, Japan, Vietnam And Taiwan Join forces to counter chinese adventurism?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    US House approves bill granting ... - https://t.co/c23uikRyDA Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #51stStateâ€¦ https://t.co/knIqCg1I87
    h J R

    - June 27, 2020, 9:23 am

    Ex-Pak President #Zardari says ... - https://t.co/7Ey7UBe8xs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AijazMaharâ€¦ https://t.co/gZgJNWnaGd
    h J R

    - June 27, 2020, 9:19 am

    We take decisions based on ground report, not by ... - https://t.co/oeY575p8SR Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/JBgirmo8ho
    h J R

    - June 27, 2020, 9:16 am

    #Pakistan to reopen #Kartarpur Corridor on Monday - https://t.co/Kxnm6kw8TJ Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/Jf8bLvD8sh
    h J R

    - June 27, 2020, 9:13 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.