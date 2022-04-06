India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Ex-players want more cricketing action in Pakistan after success of series v Australia

Ex-players want more cricketing action in Pakistan after success of series v Australia
April 06
11:15 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LAHORE: Following the resounding success of the month-long Test and limited-overs series between Pakistan and Australia, several formed cricketers have said that this is the opportune time for more international cricket to return to the country.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

Pakistan was in cricketing wilderness for more than a decade and international cricket is showing signs of returning to the country, with Australia recently completing a full tour of the country after nearly 24 years.

Australia’s month-long tour of Pakistan came to an end in Lahore with the tourists clinching the one-off T20I, thanks to skipper Aaron Finch scoring a valuable half century. Honours were shared during the series, with the Pat Cummins-led Australian Test side winning the three-match series 1-0 and limited-overs skipper Finch winning the T20I match, while the Babar Azam-led Pakistan clinched the ODI series 2-1.

Former Pakistan great Shahid Afridi was among the group of ex-players wanting to see more cricketing action in his country.

“I would like to thank the entire Australian squad and mgmt for coming to Pakistan for after 24 years,” Afridi said on social media. “I hope other teams will follow their footsteps and visit Pakistan. Thanks to our security forces and huge shout out to all the fans who went out to the stadiums.”

Pakistan-born Australian leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed tweeted, “Excellent effort from the boys. @CricketAus Thank you. @babarazam258, @TheRealPCB, @GovtofPakistan for having us and for an amazing hospitality. Thanks to the people of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi. And special Thanks to all the security forces.”

Former Pakistan express bowler Shoaib Akhtar tweeted, “Glad the whole series with Australia went smooth. Got to see some really good cricket from both teams. Thank you @CricketAus once again for a complete tour to Pakistan and some great cricket. Also, well played @babarazam258 and boys!”

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who has featured for two different Pakistan Super League (PSL) sides in his career, praised Cricket Australia (CA) for sending its team to Pakistan and wants to see more cricket played in the sub-continent nation.

“I am stoked that everything worked out well for the Aussie team to be able to go over there and then also play the quality of cricket that they did,” Watson told ICC. “It’s a great thing for world cricket and I am very proud of the Aussie boys to have gone over there and played the way they did.”

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsAustralia CricketAustralia Vs PakistanAustrlia tour of pakistancricketing action in PakistanHaris RaufKarachi TestPakistan CricketPakistan TourPakistan vs Australia NewsPCB
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 01st, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

Find the best odds on cricket betting IPL at 10Cric, Indias #Sportsbetting site online cricket betting!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.