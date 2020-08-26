India Post News Paper

Ex-Prez Mukherjee is in a deep coma

August 26
15:02 2020
NEW DELHI: Former President Pranab Mukherjee is in a deep coma and on ventilator support, the Army Research and Referral Hospital said on Wednesday. He has been hospitalized for the past 16 days and been critical following a brain surgery.

The hospital authorities said, “Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters are slightly deranged since yesterday.” Last week, Mukherjee’s health condition deteriorated after he developed lung infection. A team of specialists have been monitoring his vital and clinical parameters.

Mukherjee was also found to be Covid-19 positive when he was admitted on August 10 for the life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot. There has been no improvement in his health status since. The veteran leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on August 10 in a critical condition.

