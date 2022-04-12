India set to miss 2022 solar target by 27%: Report NEW DELHI: India is projected to fall “well short” of its target for 2022 of having 100 gigawatts (GW) of installed solar capacity, largely due to slow uptake of rooftop...

Ukraine war: Report of Mariupol chemical attack sparks US, UK concern WASHINGTON DC: The US and the UK have said they are looking into reports that chemical weapons have been used by Russian forces attacking the Ukrainian port of Mariupol. Ukraine’s Azov...

US professor refers to India as a s***hole, singles out Brahmins PHILADELPHIA: University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax made more inflammatory comments on a national conservative talk show Friday, slamming immigrants who are critical of the US, Philadelphia Inquirer reported....

Excel Foundation USA/NEO Hindu Unity Movement, pray for peace in Ukraine India Post News Service ANAHEIM, CA: The world is witnessing a distressed and disturbed situation since last few weeks when Russia attacked on Ukraine. Many residents of Ukraine are fleeing...

FIA celebrates Indian Heritage Night with Windy City Bulls India Post News Service CHICAGO: The Indian American community organization Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of Chicago, celebrated Indian Heritage Night for the 5th consecutive year, at the Now Arena where the...

Chattanooga firm pitched to withdraw Lord Ganesha yoga mat stickers Babu Tangewala CHICAGO: Hugely upset Indian Americans here have pitched for Chattanooga (Tennessee) area based “My Mat My Mantra” company for withdrawal of yoga mat stickers carrying image of deity...

Global Peace Foundation and UNA-USA celebrate Holi at the Beach India Post News Service LONG BEACH, CA: Global Peace Foundation, Inc (GPF), with the support of UNA-USA, VHPA-LA, and many local organizations celebrated Holi at Junipero Beach in Long Beach....

Guru Randhawa and Kanika Kapoor mesmerize Bay Area Ritu Maheshwari India Post News Service OAKLAND, CA: An energetic and charismatic performer, Bollywood singer and heartthrob for many, YouTube Billboard King, highly-rated Gabru of India, Guru Randhawa, with lovely...

Holi Garba celebrated at Fremont Hindu Temple Ritu Maheshwari India Post News Service FREMONT, CA: Holi Garba was held on March 18th at Fremont Hindu Temple. All attendees celebrated the festival with much fervor and did the...

Holi at Hindu Temple of Greater Chicago Babu Tangewala CHICAGO: Holi Festival at Hindu temple of Greater Chicago (HTGC)was back after a 2-year break on Mar 19 2022. It was Presented and Hosted by DJ Big NC and HTGC wit...

Mandala presents fourth Annual Makers Festival Harish Rao CHICAGO: Mandala South Asian Performing Arts, which connects audiences and students with the vibrancy, flavors, and colors of the performing arts traditions of South Asia, presents its fourth...

Opernhaus Zürich urged to drop culturally insensitive opera Lakmé Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Indian Americans have urged Opernhaus Zürich in Switzerland to withdraw “Lakmé” opera; scheduled for April 2-8-15, 2023; which they feel seriously trivializes religious and other traditions. The lead is...

Unified consciousness and world civilization C.L. Gulati Human life is a unique blessing for linking soul with God, the omnipresent mainstream of consciousness. Great philosopher saint Augustine of Hippo writes, “Restless are our souls, until...

Nawaz Sharif has no immediate plans to return to Pakistan NEW DELHI: Despite Shehbaz Sharif finally taking over as the chief executive of Pakistan, his elder brother Nawaz Sharif’s immediate return from London has been ruled out by his party,...

DJ Khaled awarded Hollywood Walk of Fame star WASHINGTON: DJ Khaled was honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The ceremony was conducted on Monday and was attended by several of Khaled’s key collaborators and supporters, including the...

Gujarat: Surat restaurant serves food on toy trains, diners relive childhood memories SURAT: In a unique initiative, toy trains in a Surat restaurant can be seen passing through the dining tables serving food to the diners. In the train-themed restaurant “Trainian Express”,...

US conveys full support to India’s upcoming G20 Presidency NEW DELHI: The United States has conveyed its full support to India’s upcoming G20 Presidency, starting December 1 this year till November 2023. India and the US held the 2+2...

Hardik Pandya becomes fastest Indian to smash 100 sixes in IPL NAVI MUMBAI: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya became the fastest Indian to smash 100 sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hardik achieved this feat during the clash against Sunrisers...

India’s total purchases of Russian oil for month less than what Europe does in afternoon: Jaishankar WASHINGTON: In a strong response to criticism of India’s purchase of Russian oil, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India’s total purchases of Russian oil for one month...