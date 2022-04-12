Excel Foundation USA/NEO Hindu Unity Movement, pray for peace in Ukraine
India Post News Service
ANAHEIM, CA: The world is witnessing a distressed and disturbed situation since last few weeks when Russia attacked on Ukraine. Many residents of Ukraine are fleeing to neighboring countries to escape the war. This war situation has uprooted many families, approximately 3.5 million people, who were living in peace and doing about their routine daily business only a few days ago. Their homes have been demolished by unrelenting missile attacks. They may not have left anything to come back to, if and when the war is over.
Charu Shivakumar – Excel Foundation USA president and Radhika Patel organized a prayer meeting under the umbrella of Excel Foundation USA and NEO Hindu Unity Movement for the peace in Ukraine, Russia, and rest of the world. Radhika Patel offered her place for the meeting and served warm delicious food to all attendees. Coincidently this day also observed the auspicious day of Ram Navmi.
Many in attendance sang melodious Bhakti songs and prayed for the peace and safety of the people affected by war in Ukraine, Russia, and rest of the world. Special thanks were offered to Dr. Pravin Sadani who led the prayers, sang many Bhakti songs, and entertained the attendees with his soothing voice. May God save and bless the war-affected people.
