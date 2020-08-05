‘Exclusion of none’: Advani’s inclusive message on Bhumi Pujan eve

NEW DELHI: The Ram Janmabhoomi movement’s guiding force and BJP patriarch L.K. Advani broke his silence late on Tuesday evening on the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, calling it an “emotional and historical day”. He also said it will usher in a ‘Ram Rajya’, inclusive in nature and epitome of good governance.

“Sometimes significant dreams in one’s life take a long time to fruition, but when they are finally realised, the wait becomes very worthwhile. One such dream, close to my heart, is now getting fulfilled,” said an emotional Advani.

Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s laying of the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Mandir is “indeed a historical and emotional day not only for me, but for all Indians”, he said that a grand Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi has been a “desire and mission” for the Bharatiya Janata Party, which he presided over, for a long time.

“I feel humbled that during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, destiny made me perform a pivotal duty in the form of the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990, which helped galvanise the aspirations, energies and passions of its countless participants,” said the 92-year-old.

Advani, whose age became a matter of concern for attending Wednesday’s event under the shadow of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, said that he wants to express his gratitude to the “scores of saints, leaders and people from India and the world over” who contributed and sacrificed for the cause.

He also hailed the Supreme Court verdict in November 2019, calling it “decisive”, which paved way for the construction of the Ram Mandir, in what Advani called “an environment of tranquility”. He stressed that it will go a long way in strengthening the bond between Indians.

“Shri Ram occupies an esteemed place in India’s cultural and civilisational heritage and is an embodiment of grace, dignity and decorum. It is my belief that this temple will inspire all Indians to imbibe his virtues. It is also my belief that Shri Ram Mandir will represent India as a strong, prosperous, peaceful and harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none so that we can truly usher in Ram Rajya, the epitome of good governance,” said Advani.

“Jai Shri Ram”, he said in conclusion.

