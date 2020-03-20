Something went wrong with the connection!

Exclusive Music Featurette for ‘Mira, Royal Detective’

March 20
13:57 2020
Disney has a new series to inspire and entertain its young viewers. Today, the animated series, “Mira, Royal Detective” will have its premiere on Disney Junior channel.

The series is based on a young girl in the fictional Indian kingdom of Jalpur who is a detective for the royal family. Nakul Dev Mahajan, the celebrity Bollywood dance instructor and choreographer, is putting together the dances for the series, which will feature many styles of Indian dance, all woven into the tale of a young sleuth and her friends.

(Read the interview with Mr. Mahajan.)

Acclaimed tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has contributed to the soundtrack and the voiceover actors include Kal Penn, Freida Pinto (star of “Slumdog Millionaire”) and Utkarsh Ambudkar.  The title character, Mira is voiced by Leela Ladnier Details at IMDb.

Watch snippets from the actors and music composer Amritha Vaz in this exclusive music featurette.

India Post was one of the first to get access to this video.

 

