Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Exclusivity is key: BCCI official on Indians playing T20 leagues

Exclusivity is key: BCCI official on Indians playing T20 leagues
May 10
16:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Former India bowler Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina on Saturday spoke about how the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could look at allowing non-contracted Indian players to play in at least two foreign T20 leagues outside the Indian Premier League. But board officials feel that exclusivity is the key.

Irfan Pathan

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that the whole idea to keep the Indian cricketers away from other T20 leagues was to make them exclusive. He went on to suggest that the intent is always there to provide a system where non-contracted players are able to command a good value at the auction.

“One usually finds these views emanating from those who can see the wall of retirement approaching and it’s only natural. That’s their view. It’s the luxury of having the freedom of a tunnel vision with a view to further their own interests and that’s absolutely fine.

“From the point of view of the board and the interests of Indian cricket, the intent is to ensure a system where the non-contracted players are able to command good value at the IPL auction. Exclusivity is the key,” the official said.

In fact, he went on to add that those who have stakes in the IPL should refrain from investing in foreign leagues.

“The time has instead arrived where investment in foreign leagues by those who have a stake in the IPL would have to be restricted as that flies in the face of the principles of conflict propounded by the Apex Court and in these circumstances every bit of Indian money is required to boost the Indian economy rather than boosting foreign economies,” the official explained.

There have been reports in recent times that IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders might be keen to invest in The Hundred if it is opened to private investment.

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina

As for allowing Indian players in T20 leagues, Raina in an Instagram live video chat with Irfan said: “I wish BCCI plans something with ICC or the franchises that Indian players who don’t have contract with the BCCI are allowed to play outside. At least allow us to play in two different foreign leagues. If we play quality cricket in terms of foreign leagues, then it would be good for us. All international players make a comeback by playing in all those leagues,” he said.

Irfan echoed the sentiments and said he had offers to play in “three leagues” when he was offered the J&K job. “I had offers from three leagues in my hand when I was approached for the Jammu and Kashmir team. The first one I won’t be taking their name, I had rejected them straightaway. The second was Carribean Premier League and I had their contract in my hands. Only thing was that I had to take permission and retire. The third was the T10 league. I was doing the rounds of the BCCI to understand what the rules were. But I felt there was no better offer than to serve Jammu and Kashmir cricket,” he said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is it best to open lockdown in steps and stages?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Indian, Chinese soldiers hurt in ... - https://t.co/ckM1z3u98E Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/urpw8zJtHo
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 10, 2020, 10:42 am

Exclusivity is key: #BCCI official on Indians playing T20 leagues - https://t.co/Sd3wcX7yyR Get your news featured… https://t.co/WXgpRSAzD5
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 10, 2020, 10:39 am

Adequate #Health infrastructure, ... - https://t.co/auqs1y2nK6 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/9d6mgNREIk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 10, 2020, 10:36 am

819 evacuees from #Maldives, #Lakshadweep ... - https://t.co/tu1gbFelLa Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/DDIOYYQvPc
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 10, 2020, 10:32 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.