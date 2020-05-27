Expat stuck in India, family runs out of money in Sharjah

SHARJAH: An Indian family here has run out of money as their sole breadwinner has been stranded in India due to COVID-19 flight suspension. Sephali Panigrahi, who lives in Al Nahda with her two daughters aged 17 and 12 years, said they are facing an acute financial crisis, Gulf news reported.

“My husband left his credit cards in the office locker and took the key with him when he left for India hoping to return after four days,” she recalled.

“My younger daughter who studies in Class 8 has got an ultimatum from school. They have threatened to remove her from the E-learning platform if I don’t pay her fees immediately.

“Who would have thought he will get stranded. We have almost exhausted whatever cash we had and are down to our last dirhams. Unfortunately my husband cannot send money from India as he is under lockdown in a Mumbai neighbourhood which has been declared a red zone (high risk area) by the government,” said Panigrahi.

“We are also getting calls from banks asking us to clear out dues,” she said.

UAE residents stuck abroad will be able to return from June 1, provided they meet specific criteria.

Panigrahi said she’s losing hope as her husband’s ICA application is yet to be approved.

Her husband had gone to India to drop off his father on March 15.

“He was due to return on March. He is diabetic and also suffers from asthma. The medicine prescribed to him are not available in the local market. We are very worried about his health,” she said.

