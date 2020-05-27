India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Expat stuck in India, family runs out of money in Sharjah

Expat stuck in India, family runs out of money in Sharjah
May 27
16:31 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SHARJAH: An Indian family here has run out of money as their sole breadwinner has been stranded in India due to COVID-19 flight suspension. Sephali Panigrahi, who lives in Al Nahda with her two daughters aged 17 and 12 years, said they are facing an acute financial crisis, Gulf news reported.

“My husband left his credit cards in the office locker and took the key with him when he left for India hoping to return after four days,” she recalled.
“My younger daughter who studies in Class 8 has got an ultimatum from school. They have threatened to remove her from the E-learning platform if I don’t pay her fees immediately.

“Who would have thought he will get stranded. We have almost exhausted whatever cash we had and are down to our last dirhams. Unfortunately my husband cannot send money from India as he is under lockdown in a Mumbai neighbourhood which has been declared a red zone (high risk area) by the government,” said Panigrahi.

“We are also getting calls from banks asking us to clear out dues,” she said.
UAE residents stuck abroad will be able to return from June 1, provided they meet specific criteria.

Panigrahi said she’s losing hope as her husband’s ICA application is yet to be approved.
Her husband had gone to India to drop off his father on March 15.

“He was due to return on March. He is diabetic and also suffers from asthma. The medicine prescribed to him are not available in the local market. We are very worried about his health,” she said.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @ANI: We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging bâ€¦
    h J R

    - May 27, 2020, 12:22 pm

    #India's worst #Recession is here - https://t.co/2xnLnxzxOV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Businessâ€¦ https://t.co/nZJQ1C0HOa
    h J R

    - May 27, 2020, 11:04 am

    Expat stuck in India, family runs out of money in #Sharjah - https://t.co/6jZifJh9Np Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/maG6ZvrzqZ
    h J R

    - May 27, 2020, 11:01 am

    US #Dollar slips as risk appetite improves - https://t.co/opWDheQIju Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/Fb6d7N57q2
    h J R

    - May 27, 2020, 10:57 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.