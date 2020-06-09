Expect 5.5 lakh Covid cases in Delhi by July 31: Dy CM Sisodia

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that by the July end, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital will mount to over 5.5 lakh and 80,000 beds would be required for those infected.

The remarks came a day after Lt. Governor Anil Baijal issued an order striking down key announcements made by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government to reserve beds in private and Delhi government hospitals for city residents. “Till June 15, there will be 44,000 COVID-19 cases and we would need 6,600 beds.

“We would hit one lakh cases and would require 15,000 beds by June 30. “Till July 15, the cases would mount to 2.5 lakh and we would require 33,000 beds and till July 31, there will be 5.5 cases and we would need 80,000 beds,” Sisodia told reporters.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that if the cases keep doubling in every 12-13 days in the coming days, there will be a shortage of beds, and Delhiites will bear the brunt.

“This is the reason the Delhi cabinet had decided to reserve the beds only for the city residents but it was overturned by the L-G. Now, who will take the responsibility if the cases keep on increasing and the beds are full?” he asked.

Sisodia and State Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke to the media after meeting Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s residence ahead of an all-party meeting at 3 p.m.on the issue. The Lt Governor, who is also the Chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority, had in his order on Monday said that “treatment should not be denied to any patient on grounds of being a non-resident”.

“The Delhi High Court in a writ petition after examining constitutional provisions in details, especially Article 14 and 21, has held that denying patients medical treatment on ground of not being resident of NCT of Delhi is impermissible,” the order stated.A

