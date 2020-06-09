India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Expect 5.5 lakh Covid cases in Delhi by July 31: Dy CM Sisodia

Expect 5.5 lakh Covid cases in Delhi by July 31: Dy CM Sisodia
June 09
14:43 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that by the July end, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital will mount to over 5.5 lakh and 80,000 beds would be required for those infected.

The remarks came a day after Lt. Governor Anil Baijal issued an order striking down key announcements made by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government to reserve beds in private and Delhi government hospitals for city residents. “Till June 15, there will be 44,000 COVID-19 cases and we would need 6,600 beds.

“We would hit one lakh cases and would require 15,000 beds by June 30. “Till July 15, the cases would mount to 2.5 lakh and we would require 33,000 beds and till July 31, there will be 5.5 cases and we would need 80,000 beds,” Sisodia told reporters.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that if the cases keep doubling in every 12-13 days in the coming days, there will be a shortage of beds, and Delhiites will bear the brunt.

“This is the reason the Delhi cabinet had decided to reserve the beds only for the city residents but it was overturned by the L-G. Now, who will take the responsibility if the cases keep on increasing and the beds are full?” he asked.

Sisodia and State Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke to the media after meeting Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s residence ahead of an all-party meeting at 3 p.m.on the issue. The Lt Governor, who is also the Chairman of Delhi Disaster Management Authority, had in his order on Monday said that “treatment should not be denied to any patient on grounds of being a non-resident”.

“The Delhi High Court in a writ petition after examining constitutional provisions in details, especially Article 14 and 21, has held that denying patients medical treatment on ground of not being resident of NCT of Delhi is impermissible,” the order stated.A

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should americans stop buying China-Made products?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Bengal has lagged in development, give #BJP a chance: Shah - https://t.co/uXKd1ktsCx Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/icb2kGfoTg
    h J R

    - June 9, 2020, 11:03 am

    Indian-origin Prof loses job after ... - https://t.co/ZSY5Fr23kG Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/DNGJYZUTCR
    h J R

    - June 9, 2020, 10:59 am

    RT @OpIndia_com: On his death anniversary, read about Birsa Munda, a tribal legend who was a nightmare for Christian missionaries during thâ€¦
    h J R

    - June 9, 2020, 9:45 am

    India's #Economy to shrink by 3.2% in 2020-21, ... - https://t.co/ioU5joBly5 Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/m2XdJubG3V
    h J R

    - June 9, 2020, 9:45 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.