Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Face mask compulsory in Delhi, even in cars

Face mask compulsory in Delhi, even in cars
April 09
11:29 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that face masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house, including while traveling in personal or official vehicles.

The decision was taken after a meeting of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with the Health Department. “Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth masks shall be eligible too,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

In an order, issued on Wednesday, the District Disaster Management Authority, said the violation of the order will be punishable. “All persons moving for whatsoever purpose under whatsoever reason or authority in public… must wear a three-ply mask or cloth mask compulsorily.”

It also said that even when moving in personal or official vehicles, the masks are important. “No person will attend any meeting/gathering without these masks.”

It also says that any person working at a site or office or workplace must wear the mask. The mask, the order said, must be a standard mask available with the chemist or even homemade washable masks and can be “reused after proper washing and disinfecting.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Will President Trump declare a complete lockdown in US?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Face #Mask compulsory in Delhi, even in cars - https://t.co/RMl4sAkVk4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/vpP5UiHA1i
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 5:59 am

Not just India, Jamaat a super spreader of virus in Pak too - https://t.co/aOEdh3Upzk Get your news featured use… https://t.co/JNFFpqtgYv
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 5:56 am

Women to get free sanitary napkins in Lucknow - https://t.co/wFACvIipUt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/Aiya8STLbI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 5:54 am

Nikkhil Advani: Vir Das will be interesting to watch in '#Hasmukh' - https://t.co/ZKp68CV3oG Get your news feature… https://t.co/5uI1O3lHJu
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 9, 2020, 5:46 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.