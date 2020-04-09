Face mask compulsory in Delhi, even in cars

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that face masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house, including while traveling in personal or official vehicles.

The decision was taken after a meeting of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with the Health Department. “Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth masks shall be eligible too,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

In an order, issued on Wednesday, the District Disaster Management Authority, said the violation of the order will be punishable. “All persons moving for whatsoever purpose under whatsoever reason or authority in public… must wear a three-ply mask or cloth mask compulsorily.”

It also said that even when moving in personal or official vehicles, the masks are important. “No person will attend any meeting/gathering without these masks.”

It also says that any person working at a site or office or workplace must wear the mask. The mask, the order said, must be a standard mask available with the chemist or even homemade washable masks and can be “reused after proper washing and disinfecting.”

Comments

comments