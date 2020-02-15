Something went wrong with the connection!

Facebook cancels Global Marketing Summit over Coronavirus fears

February 15
11:02 2020
SAN FRANCISCO: After the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2020 conference, Coronavirus has derailed Facebook’s Global Marketing Summit in San Francisco.

Accroding to a report in The San Francisco Chronicle, the event was scheduled from March 9-12 here, with over 5,000 participants expected from across the globe.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we canceled our Global Marketing Summit due to evolving public health risks related to coronavirus,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report late Friday.

“Facebook is committed to holding the event in San Francisco in the future,” the company added.

On Thursday, the organiser of the world’s biggest phone show ‘Mobile World Congress’ 2020 cancelled the annual event in Barcelona in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus fears which saw several top exhibitors and tech companies pulling out of the event.

Other events postponed or cancelled include Chinese Grand Prix, the Black Hat information security conference’s Asia summit; London Metal Exchange’s annual Asian gathering in Hong Kong and Art Basel’s annual art fair in Hong Kong, among others.

The novel coronavirus that originated in the Wuhan area of China in December 2019 has spread to over 25 countries, raising safety concerns and impacting businesses in many parts of the world.

The virus has so far killed over 1,300 people and left several thousands infected. IANS

