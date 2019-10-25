Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Facebook commits $1bn to tackle housing crisis in California

Facebook commits $1bn to tackle housing crisis in California
October 25
10:51 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook has committed $1 billion over the next decade to help address the affordable housing crisis in California. The social networking platform will build up to 20,000 new housing units to help essential workers such as teachers, nurses and first responders live closer to the communities that rely on them.

“As part of our commitment, we’ve partnered with California Governor Gavin Newsom and the State of California to help accelerate progress on this issue,” David Wehner, Chief Financial Officer at Facebook, said in a statement on Thursday.

“State government cannot solve housing affordability alone, we need others to join Facebook in stepping up – progress requires partnership with the private sector and philanthropy to change the status quo and address the cost crisis our state is facing,” said Governor Newsom.

In San Francisco, a family of four making over $100,000 per year is considered low-income. The issue of affordable housing affects people across middle-class and low-income families alike. Facebook will invest $250 million in a partnership with the State of California for mixed-income housing on excess state-owned land in communities where housing is scarce.

The company will give $150 million for production of affordable housing, including housing for the homeless; $225 million in land in Menlo Park; $25 million to build teacher and essential worker housing on public land; and $350 million in funds for additional commitments based on the rollout and effectiveness of the initiatives. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will India-US trade ties improve during Trump's tenure?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

#Facebook commits $1bn to tackle housing crisis in #California - https://t.co/Ou70Das9l7 Get your news featured us… https://t.co/0TSHwPnu1j
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 25, 2019, 5:21 am

Saina enters French Open quarterfinals - https://t.co/gBxQIAutEb Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports… https://t.co/xFJUfWKtWa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 25, 2019, 5:19 am

We are moving on, says chief selector MSK on #Dhoni - https://t.co/z2fhCrtlo8 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/CSfMHu4Ndx
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 25, 2019, 5:17 am

Tens of thousands evacuated as wildfires rage in California - https://t.co/18EzEm6qRP Get your news featured use… https://t.co/fMwgoPdTri
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 25, 2019, 5:14 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.