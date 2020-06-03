India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Facebook, Instagram users can now add music to posts from Saregama

Facebook, Instagram users can now add music to posts from Saregama
June 03
11:35 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Saregama on Wednesday announced a global deal with the social networking giant where Facebook and Instagram users can add music to their posts and stories from Indias oldest music label.

The partnership will allow users to choose from a rich catalogue of over 100,000 songs across several different genres including film songs, devotional music, ghazals and indipop in more than 25 languages.

People will also be able to add songs to their Facebook Profile. “We are pleased with this partnership as now millions of Facebook users will be able to add music from our vast catalogue to stories and videos they create and share,” said Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India.

Starting from today, people will be able to use music from legends likes Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar, Jagjit Singh, R.D Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Geeta Dutt and Laxmikant Pyarelal, making their experience on the platform more vibrant, personal and engaging.

“We are proud to partner with Saregama that will allow people on our platforms, globally, to use their favourite retro Indian music to further enrich their content on our platforms,” said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India.

Earlier this month, Swedish music streaming company Spotify and Saregama announced a licensing partnership for the Indian market. Spotify users in India can now listen to more of their favourite artists.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should americans stop buying China-Made products?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Has #India messed up on its human capital amid lockdown? - https://t.co/1oFpi3hGoP Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/Vd2D3zBZNl
    h J R

    - June 3, 2020, 12:47 pm

    After becoming part of G7 meet ... - https://t.co/MXmqSCSFSJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/ZHCgoSBlLz
    h J R

    - June 3, 2020, 12:43 pm

    #India already called Bharat in the Constitution: #SC - https://t.co/wI7KJltQ4l Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/d2DkpLfmL6
    h J R

    - June 3, 2020, 12:39 pm

    Mallya to be flown, lodged in ... - https://t.co/wPz0CuQ2rY Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/0KYqXPVSc0
    h J R

    - June 3, 2020, 12:36 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.