Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Facebook may finally take some action on political ads

Facebook may finally take some action on political ads
November 22
11:18 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SAN FRANCISCO: Sense seems to be prevailing at Facebook and the social networking giant is willing to make some changes in its political ad policies to stop misinformation on its platform during elections. Facebook is mulling a ban on political ads that target small audiences or microtargeted ads.

It would increase the minimum target size for a political ad from 100 people to a “few thousand,” according to a Wall Street Journal report. Facebook has reportedly asked Democrat and Republican ad buyers for inputs.

A company spokesperson said Facebook was “looking at different ways [it] might refine” its viewpoint on allowing political ads. Tech giants are under pressure to take action on the spread of misinformation via political ads. Facebook recently allowed US President Donald Trump’s campaign office to post a fake ad about Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden on its platform.

Google has announced new limits on political advertisers globally from micro-targeting users via election ads based on their political affiliation.

“We’ve never allowed granular microtargeting of political ads on our platforms. In many countries, the targeting of political advertising is regulated and we comply with those laws,” it said.

Even Snapchat has said it fact-checks all political ads and does not allow misinformation to sneak through its platform. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel said the company subjects all advertising to review, including political advertising. Twitter on November 15 officially banned all kinds of political ads from its platform. No political content will be promoted from candidates, parties, governments or officials, public accounts committees (PACs) and certain political non-profit groups, said the micro-blogging platform. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has Ayodhya verdict boosted India's secular image?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Facebook may finally take some action on political ads - https://t.co/qrSMF2eEkm Get your news featured use… https://t.co/GxR2Oq9UH8
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 22, 2019, 5:48 am

Filing review petition against Ayodhya verdict not ... - https://t.co/vG5g1n32m2 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/eXJSbCT7mn
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 22, 2019, 5:45 am

#Israel's Netanyahu indicted over corruption - https://t.co/nC17ymU1zs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/ITO0Bex2wm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 22, 2019, 5:34 am

Ban on Muthalik's entry in Goa extended by two months - https://t.co/Y0TEdTsa9S Get your news featured use… https://t.co/lfwXKyUs9t
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 22, 2019, 5:27 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.