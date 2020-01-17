Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Facebook misleading people, its behaviour shameful: Pelosi

Facebook misleading people, its behaviour shameful: Pelosi
January 17
11:06 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: In a rare rebuke of Facebook, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has accused the social networking platform of misleading the American people and “schmoozing” President Donald Trump’s administration out of anti-trust action.

Pelosi, during her weekly press briefing here on Thursday, said that Facebook has been very abusive of the great opportunity that technology has given them. “My thought about them is that all they want is their tax cuts and no antitrust action against them, and they schmooze this administration in that regard because so far that is what they’ve received,” Pelosi said.

She was replying to a question whether Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg have too much power. Several US lawmakers, including Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, have been pitching to break up Facebook. Warren even successfully run a fake ad on the social media platform that claimed “Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook just endorsed Donald Trump for re-election”.

According to Pelosi, Facebook intends to be accomplices for misleading the American people “with money from God knows where”. “They didn’t even check on the money from Russia in the last election. They never even thought they should. They have been very irresponsible,” she stressed.

“I think their behaviour is shameful,” Pelosi added. Facebook was yet to issue a statement on Pelosi’s outburst. “Facebook’s business model is strictly to make money. They don’t care about the impact on children. They don’t care about the impact on truth,” Pelosi continued.

Last December, Facebook admitted to US senators that its tracks the location of its users even when they have turned off the location settings. In a letter addressed to Senators Christopher A. Coons and Josh Hawley, Facebook’s Deputy Chief Privacy Officer Rob Sherman detailed the social networking giant tracks a user’s location even when the user has turned off the tracking services from their account. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should PM Modi call an all party meet on Economy Crisis in India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

RT @indiatvnews: Breaking: President rejects Nirbhaya convict's mercy plea #NirbhayaCase #Nirbhaya #breaking
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 17, 2020, 6:42 am

Missing Indian-American woman found dead in car boot - https://t.co/EQTrhl4Krs Get your news featured use… https://t.co/BntW5JopVc
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 17, 2020, 6:06 am

#FBI probing #California gurdwara vandalization - https://t.co/1qwqwAvfaM Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/zMyKcK2yfa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 17, 2020, 6:01 am

RT @CNNnews18: " I don’t want to support anyone who divides this nation," Kangana said. https://t.co/QkQOR5D5ye
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 17, 2020, 5:53 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.