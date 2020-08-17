How to Boost Your Win Rate in Online Card Games You must have tried different strategies and tricks to enhance your gameplay and shoot up your win rate. We keep on reading online blogs and watching the informative tutorials, but...

Accommodation For Students In Sheffield Finding the best acclaimed ‘Steel City’, Sheffield plays host to a portion of the UK’s most luring social miracles. Bragging a rich embroidered artwork and a mechanical history and present-day...

Record 57,584 COVID-19 patients recover in one day: Health Ministry NEW DELHI: The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 in India went past 19 lakh on Monday with a record 57,584 patients recovering within a span of 24...

Facebook says it prohibits hate speech but there is more to do NEW DELHI: Facebook, that is at the centre of a political slugfest over allegations of supporting the ruling dispensation, on Monday said its social media platform prohibits hate speech and...

China grants 1st patent to indigenously developed Covid vaccine BEIJING: China has granted the first invention patent to a Covid-19 vaccine co-developed by biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc in the country, which experts said demonstrates the vaccine’s originality and...

China enhances Pakistan’s firepower with armed drones NEW DELHI: China is helping Pakistan to boost its firepower by selling it state-of-the-art defence items, including armed drones, even as it is engaged with India at the borders in...

Preexisting drug shows promise in fight against Covid-19 NEW YORK: Using state-of-the-art computer simulations, the researchers have identified a preexisting drug that could fast-track a solution to this worldwide Covid-19 pandemic. For the study, published in the journal...

Biden to prioritise India ties to fight terror, stop China threats NEW YORK: Joe Biden, who will be the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, will give “high priority to” strengthening India-US relations including on counter-terrorism and for ensuring China can’t threaten its...

Why India needs a strong cybersecurity policy soon NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated that the government will soon unveil a new cybersecurity policy. During his speech from the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day,...

US Covid-19 deaths top 170,000 NEW YORK: US Covid-19 deaths have surpassed the 170,000 mark, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. With the national cases topping 5.4 million,...

Corona death toll surges past 50K, India’s tally crosses 26L NEW DELHI: India’s novel coronavirus tally crossed the 26-lakh mark on Monday with 57,981 new cases in 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 50,921 with 941 more fatalities,...

US Covid-19 cases surpass 5.4 million NEW YORK: The total number of Covid-19 cases in the US surpassed 5.4 million on Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The...

Sushant Singh Rajput gets special honour from California State Assembly MUMBAI: Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has received a special recognition from California State Assembly for his contribution to the world and cinema. Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared...

Urvashi Rautela, Rashami Desai latest celebs to demand #CBIforSSR MUMBAI: Celebrity support continued to pour in for a CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput all through Saturday, with Urvashi Rautela and Rashami Desai joining the social...

Diljit Dosanjh on Sushant: â€˜Suicide waali baat digest toh nahi hoti’ MUMBAI: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh says he met Sushant Singh Rajput twice in his life and that he cannot digest the idea that the late actor committed suicide. A user on social...

Pak PM cozies up to Turkey, Army chief to Saudi Arabia ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI: While Prime Minister Imran Khan is cosying up to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the expense of infuriating the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, powerful Army chief Qamar...

4G mobile internet service restored in J&K’s Udhampur, Ganderbal SRINAGAR: After nine months, 4G mobile Internet services were on Sunday restored in two Jammu and Kashmir districts – Udhampur in the Jammu region and Ganderbal in the Kashmir Valley,...

Raina one of key performers for India in limited-overs cricket: Ganguly NEW DELHI: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has paid a rich tribute to Suresh Raina, saying the attacking left-handed batsman has been one of the key performers for India in limited-overs...

Cricketer-turned-politician Chetan Chauhan passes away LUCKNOW: UP minister Chetan Chauhan passed away on Sunday due to kidney failure after he tested positive for coronavirus. He died at Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where he had been shifted...