India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Facilitating return of 363 NORI visa holders, 37 Indians from Pakistan, says Indian High Commission

Facilitating return of 363 NORI visa holders, 37 Indians from Pakistan, says Indian High Commission
September 08
18:12 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ISLAMABAD: Indian High Commission in Pakistan on Monday said it is facilitating the return of 363 NORI (No Objection to Return to India) visa holders and 37 Indians from Pakistan on September 15.

“The High Commission of India in Pakistan is facilitating the return of 363 NORI visa holders and 37 Indians from Pakistan to India on September 15, 2020. The repatriation will be carried out as per the attached list,” India in Pakistan tweeted. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Chinese Communit Party remove Xi JingPing from presidency?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @cgisydney: As #VandeBharatMission crosses important milestone of repatriating 1.5 million Indian nationals, another AI special flightâ€¦
    h J R

    - September 8, 2020, 6:21 pm

    Russia seeks #India's help ... - https://t.co/o6SPEDDVsB Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/MrZ2kGdWi7
    h J R

    - September 8, 2020, 1:01 pm

    UK entering period of particular concern - https://t.co/8RVWEMGPWa Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
    h J R

    - September 8, 2020, 12:58 pm

    India Social and Culture Centre reopens in Abu Dhabi - https://t.co/I0Mdnuyrsu Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/m9lXb7W30r
    h J R

    - September 8, 2020, 12:57 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.