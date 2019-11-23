Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Fadnavis sworn in as Maha CM, Ajit Pawar as Dy CM

Fadnavis sworn in as Maha CM, Ajit Pawar as Dy CM
November 23
10:44 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: In a stunning political development, Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari on Saturday morning administered the oath of office to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar as the new Deputy Chief Minister.

The two were sworn-in at a function in the Raj Bhavan held around 8 a.m. in the presence of a few BJP and NCP leaders, and other government officials. Soon afterwards, Fadnavis said that the Governor would give them a letter instructing when to prove the new government’s majority on the floor of the Assembly.

He added that the cabinet would be expanded at a later date. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his best wishes to Fadnavis for taking over as the CM for a second consecutive term, and to Pawar on his appointment as Dy.CM.

A letter was issued from Union Home Ministry simultaneously that said that President’s Rule was lifted from Maharashtra. Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said that after the elections, the Shiv Sena which had secured a clear majority in alliance with BJP rejected the public mandate and was engaged in forming the government with some other parties necessitating President’s Rule in Maharashtra.

Since it did not appear possible for those three parties to form a ‘khichdi’ (hotch-potch’) government and in order to provide a stable government to the state the decision was taken. “Along with Ajit Pawar and support of others, we submitted a list to the Governor who discussed the issue with the centre to conclude that a viable government could be formed,” Fadnavis said.

Accordingly, after discussing with the Centre, the Governor invited Fadnavis and Pawar to form the government which was sworn-in. On his part, Ajit Pawar said that giving the state a stable government was the need of the hour which did not appear to be happening.

“I was tired of the continuous negotiations going on and so decided to go with Fadnavis and give a stable government to the state,” Pawar said. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has Ayodhya verdict boosted India's secular image?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Fadnavis sworn-in as Maha CM, Ajit Pawar as Dy CM - https://t.co/DUzBDgsATg Get your news featured use… https://t.co/rlQGaBTNgJ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 23, 2019, 5:14 am

#Indian citizen charged with computer fraud in US - https://t.co/pAdAfdt5qT Get your news featured use… https://t.co/1e9MbHWLY4
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 23, 2019, 5:11 am

Indian-origin man convicted of raping woman in New York - https://t.co/LR4sDCPD5I Get your news featured use… https://t.co/AVRCLCDBRv
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 23, 2019, 5:09 am

New Maha govt will be committed to state's development & welfare: Amit Shah - https://t.co/Oom5OiViDA Get your new… https://t.co/TGQmMtYF3D
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 23, 2019, 5:07 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.