India Post

Famed chef Floyd Cardoz passes away due to Covid-19

Famed chef Floyd Cardoz passes away due to Covid-19
March 26
12:05 2020
NEW YORK: Indian-born international chef Floyd Cardoz passed away in the US, according to AVS TV. His family confirmed that Cardoz died in a New York hospital on Wednesday, the New Jersey-based TV network reported. Cardoz is the co-owner of Hunger Inc, which runs three restaurants in Mumbai – Bombay Canteen, O’Pedro and Bombay Sweet Shop.

AVS TV said that Hunger Inc. had issued a statement that Cardoz had tested positive of Covid-19 in New York and asked those who had come into contact with him to take precautions. He was the moving force behind several restaurants in New York and Mumbai, the star of the TV show, “Top Chef Masters” and the author of two books, “One Spice, Two Spice” and “Flavorwalla.”

Cardoz, who collaborated with restaurateur Danny Meyer, won recognition in New York as the executive chef and later co-owner of the restaurant, Tabla, which received rave reviews from several publications.

After the restaurant closed in 2010, he was involved in three New York start-ups, North End Grill, White Street and Paowalla. According to Harper Collins, which published “One Spice, Two Spice,” Cardoz was born in then Bombay and raised in there and in Goa. He studied biochemistry before but switched to culinary arts, attending culinary schools in India and Switzerland before moving to New York City.

He worked in Gray Kunz’s legendary kitchen at Lespinasse, becoming chef de cuisine there before teaming up with Meyers to start Tabla.

