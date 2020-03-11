Something went wrong with the connection!

Family members of TN fishermen in Iran a worried lot

March 11
15:53 2020
CHENNAI: The family members of Tamil Nadu fishermen in Iran are worried lot and are eagerly waiting for the good news about their evacuation following the coronavirus outbreak in that country. “My husband (Joseph Lean Anthony) is in touch with us. According to him, the situation in the place where they are in remains the same. They have rice but other ingredients to cook their meals have dwindled,” Ani told IANS over phone from Kanyakumari on Tuesday.

She said the Indian fishermen had to travel considerable distance to purchase food and it is difficult in the current situation. “Some days back, the fishermen were asked to go out for fishing by their employers. But they refused. Now there is a ban on fish import in the place where their fish catch was usually sold and hence they are not being compelled to fish,” Ani said.

Over 600 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are in Iran and want to return home following the coronavirus outbreak there, activists and family members said earlier.

According to Ani, no medical camp was held at the place where her husband and other Indian fishermen are living now. “There is no news for the fishermen from the Indian Embassy in Iran,” she added. According to her, family members of other fishermen from her district are also worried like her and praying for the safe return of their loved ones. IANS

Comments

comments

