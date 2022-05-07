India Post News Paper

Farhan Akhtar bags international project ‘Ms. Marvel’ series

May 07
11:43 2022
WASHINGTON: It’s confirmed! Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is all set to feature in ‘Ms. Marvel’ series.

Details regarding Farhan’s character are under wraps, though his participation has been touted as a guest-starring role, Deadline reported.
However, Farhan has not posted anything about his role in ‘Ms. Marvel’ yet.

‘Ms. Marvel’ is one of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects. It introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha are also a part of ‘Ms. Marvel’, which is set to premiere on June 8. (ANI)

