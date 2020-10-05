India Post News Paper

Farm Laws: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee extends its 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab till October 8

October 05
10:19 2020
AMRITSAR: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KSMC) has again extended ‘rail roko’ agitation in Punjab against recently enacted farm laws till October 8.

The protests were scheduled to end on October 5 (today).
The members of Committee held a candlelight vigil as they continue ‘rail roko’ agitation in Amritsar’s Devidaspura village, in protest against the farm laws.

“As an elected Prime Minister, Narendra Modi could have discussed the provisions of the Bills before introducing and passing them in Parliament. We are protesting here and holding a candlelight vigil,” said Sukhbinder Singh, secretary of the committee told ANI.

“We have extended our protest until October 8. We will continue our agitation till government rollback the laws,” he added. The rail roko farmers’ agitation was launched by the Committee in Punjab on September 24 and was scheduled to conclude on September 26. However, it was extended till September 29 and it is now scheduled to be concluded on October 8.

The protesters under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have blocked the railway tracks by putting up a tent on the railway lines. They are raising anti-government slogans and demanded rollback of all the farm Bills at Devidaspura, a village on the city outskirts.

Similar protests against the farm legislations have been witnessed in various parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Odisha.

According to the Centre, these laws will help small and marginal farmers by allowing them to sell produce outside ‘mandis’ and sign agreements with agri-business firms and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities.

The Parliament has recently passed the three Bills which have come into effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent.

The three bills – Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 – were passed in the monsoon session of parliament. (ANI)

