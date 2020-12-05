India Post News Paper

Farm laws will increase the income of farmers: MoS Agriculture

December 05
18:02 2020
NEW DELHI: As the fifth round of talks between the Centre and farmers are underway, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Saturday supported the new farm laws saying that they were in the interest of farmers.

Praising the controversial farm laws, Choudhary said that they were drafted under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the income of the farmers and to make them self-reliant.
“Efforts are being made to talk to the farmers and clear their issues. We are trying to double their income. With further dialogue we’ll try to clear their remaining issues,” Choudhary said.

Reminding that the farmers were directly benefited from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the Minister hoped that the meeting will be fruitful and farmers will withdraw the protest. Attacking on opposition, the Minister alleged that it was misguiding and inciting the protests for their political gain.

“Opposition is trying to divert the minds of farmers so that the Prime Minister gets no credit,” the Minister alleged.

The farmers have been protesting against The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

 

