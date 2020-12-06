India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Farmer protests enter Day 11, next round of talks with Government on Dec 9

Farmer protests enter Day 11, next round of talks with Government on Dec 9
December 06
11:31 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The protest by farmers agitating against the three agriculture laws passed by the Centre entered its eleventh day on Sunday with demonstrations in Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and other border areas.

Leaders of the farmer groups had met representatives of the Centre, led by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash on December 5 for the fifth round of talks to end the deadlock over the new farm laws.

The meeting remained inconclusive, and the Centre announced another meeting on December 9. Agriculture Minister Tomar after the meeting reassured the agitating farmers that the APMCs will not be weakened and MSP will continue as he urged farmer unions to give up their agitation and solve their grievances through talks.

Meanwhile, a nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on December 8. The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday closed seven borders to the national capital, including Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri and Jharoda and issued advisories.

At Saturday’s dialogue, the Centre had given a pointwise written reply of the minutes of the fourth meeting after farmers’ representatives asked for it. Farmers said that they need a solution or commitment from the Centre and did not want further discussion.

On December 3, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre and said the government had talked of bringing some amendments to farm laws. In the fourth round of the meeting, farmer leaders suggested the government to hold a special session of the Parliament and sought the abolition of the three farm laws.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden support Indiaâ€™s UNSC membership?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Farmer protests enter Day 11, ... - https://t.co/p3rOuJxLCQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - December 6, 2020, 6:01 am

    India records 36,011 new COVID-19 cases - https://t.co/sfS4WvP13V Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CovidCasesIndia #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally
    h J R

    - December 6, 2020, 5:59 am

    Despite #India's warning, Canadian ... - https://t.co/MqclUbi34N Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AkaliDal #CanadianPrimeMinisterJustinTrudeau #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #IndiaCanadaRelations #IndiaFarmLaws
    h J R

    - December 5, 2020, 12:48 pm

    Rise of domestic social ... - https://t.co/1DSCnpFGxd Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #109thTaiwaneseRepublivDay #China #ChineseLair #HongKong #IndiaTaiwanTies #Myanmar #RegionalStability #SocialMediaInTibet #TaiwanIsNotChina #TaiwanesePresidentTsaiIngwen #World
    h J R

    - December 5, 2020, 12:35 pm

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.