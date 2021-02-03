India Post News Paper

Farmers’ protest: BKU to organise ‘khap panchayat’ in Mathura

Farmers’ protest: BKU to organise ‘khap panchayat’ in Mathura
February 03
11:02 2021
MATHURA: In view of the ongoing farmers’ protest against the Central agri laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) is organising “khap panchayat” in Mathura on Wednesday with BKU chief Naresh Tikait as its chief guest.

BKU has appealed to all the farmers to join the khap panchayat today. The Mathura administration has increased security in view of the panchayat.
Meanwhile, Haryana khap will organise “kisan mahapanchayat” today. BKU president Rakesh Tikait and several other leaders of various farmer unions are slated to address the gathering. The mahapanchayat will be held in the sports stadium of Kandela village.

Security has been beefed up at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders in view of the farmers’ stir.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

 

