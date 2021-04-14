India Post News Paper

Farmers stage protest against farm laws in Amritsar

April 14
10:23 2021
AMRITSAR: Farmers staged a protest against the three central agriculture laws at Jandiala Guru Dana Mandi in Amritsar on Tuesday.

They also observed a one-minute silence to pay tribute to those who died in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on the occasion of its 102nd anniversary. Women protestors raised anti-government slogans, demanding a repeal of the agricultural laws.
Speaking to ANI, Sarvam Pander, a member of Kisan Majdoor Sangh said, “We paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. We appeal to everyone including Hindu, Sikh, Muslim or Christians to unite against the central farm laws.”

“There are lakhs of farmers sitting at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders. They will continue the agitation until these “black laws” are not repealed. On April 20, thousands of tractors from Gurdaspur will march towards Delhi,” he added.

Farmers have been agitating against the three newly enacted farm laws — Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 at different borders in the national capital. (ANI) 

